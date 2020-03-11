Dagenham 88 Runners toast title double at Chingford League Cross-Country Relays

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Chingford League Relays

Dagenham 88 Runners had double reason to cheer at the Chingford League Cross-Country Relays.

Dagenham 88 Runners Ryder Islam and Gary Cardnell celebrate their success at the Chingford League Relays

Gary Cardnell was crowned champion of the male vet 60 age group at the end of the series, as Ryder Islam took the under-11 boys' title.

Timi Veerasamy, Jennifer Akroyd, Jane Swanson-Sprent, Mick Pegnall, John Hughes, Rahana Islam and Andrew Wright were also in action over the two-mile laps.

Members also took on the Roding Valley half marathon, with Timi Veerasamy leading the way in 2:14.07.

Kelly Drake-Tapscott (2:17.35), Jacqueline Frewin (2:20.52), Vennisa Chowdhury (2:32.01) and Sam Veerasamy (3:17.51) completed the Daggers contingent.

Dagenham 88 Runners John Hughes at the Chingford League Relays

Various parkrun events were attended as well on Saturday, with Caroline Tuck clocking 22.02 at Northampton and Nils Hollmann coming home in 27.47 at Pymmes.

Saima Zeb (48.38) ran at Upton Court, whiel Ian Cummins (25.31) was in action at Salisbury, as Jamie Austin (21.54) and Luke Summers (29.46) took on Chalkwell Beach.

John Hughes (31.00) and Ingrid Dias (39.17) completed the Wanstead Flats parkrun, while the club was well represented at three other local venues.

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Roding Valley half marathon

Ryder Islam (20.41) led a group of five home at Valentines, with Rahana Islam (24.56), Pritesh Patel (25.26), Hannah Sheikh (28.10) and Beverley Eagles (31.43) in support.

And Peter Salmon ran an impressive 19.03 at Raphael, ahead of Robert Newton (23.20), Suzanne Easley (27.35), Rosina Salmon (28.11), Suzanne Nott (28.39), David O'Brien (32.17), Simon Childs (32.40) and Sonya Byers (54.41).

Nigel Swinburne (21.42) was the first of 11 to finish at Barking, as Evie Beazeley (28.46), Andrew Beazeley (28.47), Pascalia Palmba (30.24), Amelia Beazeley (34.24), Jenny O'Hanlon (34.25), Mark West (34.28), Emma O'Shea (34.29), Kirsty Hannan (34.46), Julie Cardnell (34.49) and Beatrice Oguntayo (45.38) also ran.

Daniya Elfallah was first past the post at the junior parkrun in 9.58, ahead of Yaseen Elfallah (11.10), Jacob Kelly and Kasey Perceval-Broadfield (both 14.01).

Jia Ladhar (14.02), Nilam Chaudhari (14.03), Vidya Monro (14.26), Neha Sankaran (14.32), Sylvie Swinburne (17.32), Olivia Kelly (18.19), Karanveer Ladhar (18.34) and Karina Ladhar (20.43) completed the line-up at the weekly 2k event.