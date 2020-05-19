Search

Dagenham 88 Runners up to daily challenges as lockdown continues

PUBLISHED: 11:00 20 May 2020

Dagenham 88 Runners indulged in the Hawaii Five-O challenge wearing suitably inspired attire

Dagenham 88 Runners remain active during the lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dagenham 88 Runners took part in a Street Sign challenge to spell out the names of different counties, including PortugalDagenham 88 Runners took part in a Street Sign challenge to spell out the names of different counties, including Portugal

John Hughes has set various virtual challenges for members in recent weeks, with the group having now covered 1,083 miles on foot and 364 miles on their bikes over the past week.

Those figures mean their overall combined lockdown mileage is now up to an impressive 6,852 on foot and 1,564 on bikes.

The different daily and longer-term challenges have given plenty of members motivation to get outside and maintain their exercise programmes.

The first challenge was an alphabetical travel test where the team has had to move between locations in line with the alphabet.

At the end of week eight, they had reached the letter W to bring the finish line in sight.

The ‘if the cap fits’ challenge sees members wearing caps on their runs, sharing a selfie in the group and nominating another member to carry on the cap wearing on their next run.

The Street Sign challenge involved members finding street signs which spell out a different country, with day one covering Portugal.

Members had to find eight road signs each start with the right letters to spell out the country, with othe countries to feature including New Zealand – the Z proved tricky! – Canada, Morocco, Jamaica and Mauritius.

The Hawaii Five-O challenge encouraged members to run 5k or five miles in an Hawaiian-inspired outfit and with races and running events still cancelled despite the easing of certain restrictions by the government, proved another great way for members to stay active.

