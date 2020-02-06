Dagenham 88 Runners up to the latest Chingford League challenge at Victoria Park

Dagenham 88 Runners at Victoria Park Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners turned their attentions to the sixth round of the Chingford League at Victoria Park recently.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Entrants covered a five-mile route and Daggers were led home by Gary Cardnell, who clocked 36 minutes 37 seconds.

Peter Burdett was not far behind in 37.19, with Ian Cummins (38.17) and Hannah Sheikh (38.59) also beating the 40-minute mark.

Andrew Beazeley (40.24), Michael Pegnall (41.13), John Hughes (41.24), Rahana Islam (42.06) and Emma Dudman (42.23) were not far apart, as Jane Swanson-Sprent (43.18) and Timi Veerasamy (46.18) completed the line-up.

Dagenham youngster Ryder Islam finished in fifth place in the under-11 race over one mile, clocking 7.01 ahead of Samuel Burdett (7.26).

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, Dagenham's Emma Vincent travelled to the Thorpe & Egham half marathon and recorded a time of 2:07.41, while members were also out in force at various parkrun events at the weekend.

Nigel Swinburne ran 19.14 at Barking, where Daniel Miller, Jeff Webster (both 23.59), Louise Chappell (28.32), Pascalia Pamba (31.53), Sonya Byers (36.28) and Beatrice Oguntayo (45.59) were also in action.

And Peter Salmon (19.17) also dipped below the 20-minute mark at Raphael, where Evie Beazeley, Andrew Beazeley (both 30.20), David O'Brien (32.43), Amelia Beazeley, Jenny O'Hanlon (both 34.54) and Simon Childs (36.45) completed the line-up.

Ryder Islam (22.05) led Suzanne Easley (27.51), Emma Dudman, Rahana Islam (both 30.21), Ronnie Waller (48.48) and Julie Dalphinis (54.24) home at Valentines, while Caroline Tuck (23.59) took on the Gladstone parkrun and Luke Summers (34.18) was at Southend.

Nils Hollmann (24.24) and Saima Zeb (29.23) completed the Pymmes parkrun, as Zac Du Toit (10.08) and Jacob Kelly (10.24) finished first and second at the Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun.

Kyle Patel (12.07) pipped Evie Beazeley (12.08) to third place, as Amelia Beazeley (12.53), Nilam Chaudhari (14.31), Neha Sankaran (14.36), Jia Ladhar (15.42), Karanveer Ladhar (15.47) and Regina Pamba (20.27) also took part in the 2k event.