Dagenham athlete Paul Grange runs fastest V40 800m time in Great Britain this year

Paul Grange (right) and Alex Richards. Picture: Paul Grange Archant

A Dagenham athlete is ranked number one for Great Britain this year in the Veteran 40 (V40) 800m after his run in the Inter-County Championships.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Representing Essex, Paul Grange of Dagenham came first for the A & B string in a time of 1:55:06, which is an Ilford Athletics Club V40 record and is the fastest time in the category in Great Britain this year.

You may also want to watch:

He narrowly missed out on the world number one spot by four one hundredths of a second.

Grange said: "Thanks to the excellent training I am enjoying at Ilford Athletics Club, without it I wouldn't be able to run the 800m competitively."

Alex Richards from Barking also competed in the race and finished in fifth with a time of in 1:57:56.

Young athletes Joseph Grange and Jak Wright have also competed at the Woodford Green open meet, with Joseph achieving a personal best of 5:03 in the 1500m.