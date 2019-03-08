Search

Dagenham athlete Paul Grange runs fastest V40 800m time in Great Britain this year

PUBLISHED: 15:30 15 July 2019

Paul Grange (right) and Alex Richards. Picture: Paul Grange

Paul Grange (right) and Alex Richards. Picture: Paul Grange

Archant

A Dagenham athlete is ranked number one for Great Britain this year in the Veteran 40 (V40) 800m after his run in the Inter-County Championships.

Representing Essex, Paul Grange of Dagenham came first for the A & B string in a time of 1:55:06, which is an Ilford Athletics Club V40 record and is the fastest time in the category in Great Britain this year.

He narrowly missed out on the world number one spot by four one hundredths of a second.

Grange said: "Thanks to the excellent training I am enjoying at Ilford Athletics Club, without it I wouldn't be able to run the 800m competitively."

Alex Richards from Barking also competed in the race and finished in fifth with a time of in 1:57:56.

Young athletes Joseph Grange and Jak Wright have also competed at the Woodford Green open meet, with Joseph achieving a personal best of 5:03 in the 1500m.

