Dagenham runner Rahman completes fourth London Marathon

Emdad Rahman after completing the London Marathon (Pic: Dag 88s) Archant

Dagenham 88 runner Emdad Rahman completed the Virgin London Marathon in just over six hours on Sunday.

He was running for the Human Relief Foundation to support a food programme for Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

Speaking after the run Emdad said: “For me today was a test of mental rather than physical endurance.

“With muscle spasms threatening to lay me flat out at the halfway point I took the decision to slow my pace completely and keep moving - It worked.

“It took me almost six hours but in terms of performance and grit this is my best ever.

“I'm especially happy as I was in control throughout.

“My running friends were great support and the crowd were simply immense - The best I've ever had the pleasure to be cheered on by.”

Rahman is also on the verge of completing #swim22 die Diabetes UK and will also run the Hackney Half.