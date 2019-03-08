Dagenham runner Rahman completes fourth London Marathon
PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 May 2019
Dagenham 88 runner Emdad Rahman completed the Virgin London Marathon in just over six hours on Sunday.
He was running for the Human Relief Foundation to support a food programme for Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
Speaking after the run Emdad said: “For me today was a test of mental rather than physical endurance.
“With muscle spasms threatening to lay me flat out at the halfway point I took the decision to slow my pace completely and keep moving - It worked.
“It took me almost six hours but in terms of performance and grit this is my best ever.
“I'm especially happy as I was in control throughout.
“My running friends were great support and the crowd were simply immense - The best I've ever had the pleasure to be cheered on by.”
Rahman is also on the verge of completing #swim22 die Diabetes UK and will also run the Hackney Half.