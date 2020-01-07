Athletics: Grange proves world's best in 2019

Paul Grange Archant

Dagenham's Paul Grange ended 2019 on top of the world - M40 rankings for 800m that is.

Grange had to wait until the end of the year to see if anyone could beat his world-leading time and was confirmed as number one when it proved unpassable.

Son Jak Wright, the current Essex under-17 champion over 3,000m, said: "I'm super proud of all the work he has put in over the past year to achieve this.

"I was privileged enough to witness the race he ran this blistering time in, just at the very end of the track season. Dad is looking to retain his world-leading position this year and we wish him all the best."

Grange and Wright both run for Ilford AC and were selected to race for Essex in an Inter Counties match at Ipswich in mid-September, where the elder left his best performance of the season until his last race of the season.

Both athletes have fresh goals for 2020, as well as family bragging rights, and Grange said: "Every session we do at Ilford I can feel Jak getting closer and closer to me and it won't be long until I'm second in my household, let alone best in the world!"