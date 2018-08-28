Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

East London runners join Regents Park 10K

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 January 2019

East London Runners at Regents Park (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)

East London Runners at Regents Park (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)

Archant

The Mornington Chasers started the new year as they finished - Running full pelt in pursuit of PBs and medals.

Once again The Hub was the location for the latest Regent’s Park 10k, a race around the scenic surroundings of one of London’s most iconic parks and suitable for experienced runners as well as first-timers alike, using roads and footpaths.

The race featured chip timing and prizes were awarded to the leading runners and age category winners.

Finish line goodies and a bespoke medal were on offer for every finisher plus a selection of finish line goodies.

In attendance were East Londoners Abdal Ahmed and Emdad Rahman from Tower Hamlets and Barking & Dagenham who both joined fellow runners to complete the run.

Emdad Rahman said: “It was a very well organised event with very friendly people at an iconic location. We recommend the run and will be back ourselves.”

Proceeds from the event were donated to the 401 Foundation.

Launched by the man who famously ran 401 marathons in 401 days, The 401 Foundation’s mission is simple - To passionately strive to help people build their confidence and self-esteem along with tackling mental health and self-development issues, by financially supporting local community projects and individuals directly.

The fun morning also included a Children’s 800m Race and Adults 2 Mile Fun Run.

Regent’s Park is the perfect setting for a fast, flat and traffic-free Sunday morning 10k.

The flat course covers an accurately measured 10k route within the park and attracts runners of all abilities. Beginners are most welcome.

The race is chip timed and mostly flat with slight undulation.

The race is fully marshaled with kilometre markers, water station, toilets and baggage area.

Prizes include: Medal for all finishers, race and age category prizes and grand prix series prizes.

You can enter a single race or save money by buying a 3 or 6 race entry ticket.

Enter online or download an entry form for postal entries. Entry closes at noon on the Friday before the race.

The next race is on February, 3, 2019.

Readers and runners can register here - https://www.chaser.me.uk/tenk/entry.php?referrer=

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

The elderly man was attacked in hs own home in Stamford Road. Pic: Google

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Two people in hospital after stabbing during burglary in Barking

Two people are in hospital after being attacked during a burglary in Farr Avenue, Barking in the early hours of this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

Robert Bedwell was advised by a sign to drive into a bus lane in River Road to avoid road works, and the council fined him,

Council leader advises residents with overflowing rubbish to ‘take it to the dump yourself’

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell wants residents to have some social responsibility. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Elderly man attacked in his Dagenham home by three violent burglars

The elderly man was attacked in hs own home in Stamford Road. Pic: Google

Police release e-fit after Chadwell Heath stabbing

Police have also released an e-fit of a man they wish to identify in connection with the stabbing. Photo: Met Police

Two people in hospital after stabbing during burglary in Barking

Two people are in hospital after being attacked during a burglary in Farr Avenue, Barking in the early hours of this morning. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dagenham minicab driver wins Barking bus lane fine battle

Robert Bedwell was advised by a sign to drive into a bus lane in River Road to avoid road works, and the council fined him,

Council leader advises residents with overflowing rubbish to ‘take it to the dump yourself’

Barking and Dagenham Council leader Cllr Darren Rodwell wants residents to have some social responsibility. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

East London runners join Regents Park 10K

East London Runners at Regents Park (Pic: Muhammad Ismael)

Boxing: Dupre to return to ring after Christmas binge

Alex Taylor, Niall Joyce and Robin Dupre

Sport stars and celebrities assemble for the NBA London game at the O2

Comedian Michael McIntyre at the NBA London match (Pic: David M.Benett)

Disabled youngsters from Barking and Dagenham win first round of sports contest

Last year's panathlon winners from Barking and Dagenham. Picture: Panathlon Foundation

Washington Wizards coach Brooks says Knicks will not have home advantage

The Washington Wizards pose for a team portrait as part of the 2019 NBA London Global Game at Potters Field Park (Pic: Ned Dishman)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists