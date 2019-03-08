Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Eighteen Barking Roadrunners race in hot conditions for handicap series

PUBLISHED: 14:00 29 July 2019

Barking Road Runners' Greg Adams receives his prize. Picture: BRR

Barking Road Runners' Greg Adams receives his prize. Picture: BRR

Archant

Barking Roadrunners took part in the fifth race of their handicap series on Thursday.

Barking Road Runners' Paul Withyman with friends Peter Lancaster and Jamie Kilburn at a 131-mile walk. Picture: BRRBarking Road Runners' Paul Withyman with friends Peter Lancaster and Jamie Kilburn at a 131-mile walk. Picture: BRR

Eighteen competitors featured in the race and had to deal with hot temperatures in the mid 30s.

Greg Adams won his third consecutive race and reduced his handicap by a further 1 minute 42 seconds as he was followed by Belinda Riches and series leader Les Jay.

Other events saw BRR's Paul Withyman and two friends, Jamie Kilburn and Peter Lancaster, complete a 131-mile walk from Windsor to Cirencester to raise money for the Turner Syndrome Support Society charity.

Paul's 11-year-old niece Rosie was diagnosed with Turner Syndrome, a female only genetic disorder that affects about 1 in 2,000 baby girls.

Barking Road Runners Cristina Cooper. Picture: BRRBarking Road Runners Cristina Cooper. Picture: BRR

They took five days to reach the end, averaging over a marathon in distance per day, and raised over £3,000.

To donate to the fund, visit www.justgiving.com/rosiewithyman.

Cristina Cooper was due to take part in her first long distance triathlon but the bike ride was cancelled due to the dangerous conditions caused by the weather.

She did, however, record a personal best time for the swim and a creditable 4:41:12 for the marathon despite poor running conditions.

Most Read

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust looking for new head of patient partnership council

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

c2c warning of delays after trespassers spotted on the line at Fenchurch Street

Trespassers on the line have caused delays on the c2c this morning. Picture: C2C

Dagenham man jailed for life for teenager’s murder

Ronnie Atuqiya and Chudi Hengari-Ajufo

Most Read

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police

More than 100 patients have gone missing from mental health hospitals in Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge

Brookside secure unit, run by NELFT, in Goodmayes. Picture: Ken Mears

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust looking for new head of patient partnership council

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

c2c warning of delays after trespassers spotted on the line at Fenchurch Street

Trespassers on the line have caused delays on the c2c this morning. Picture: C2C

Dagenham man jailed for life for teenager’s murder

Ronnie Atuqiya and Chudi Hengari-Ajufo

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Becontree Heath swimmer Whiston sets new world record

Swimmer Brock Whiston (Pic: Elizabeth Whiston)

Daggers boss Taylor pleased to finish pre-season with a competitive clash at Urchins

Joan Luque of Dagenham with a shot on goal during Hornchurch vs Dagenham & Redbridge, Friendly Match Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 27th July 2019

Eighteen Barking Roadrunners race in hot conditions for handicap series

Barking Road Runners' Greg Adams receives his prize. Picture: BRR

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals Trust looking for new head of patient partnership council

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Video shows worker tied up during Dagenham warehouse robbery

A CCTV image of one of the suspects. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists