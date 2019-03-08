Eighteen Barking Roadrunners race in hot conditions for handicap series

Barking Roadrunners took part in the fifth race of their handicap series on Thursday.

Eighteen competitors featured in the race and had to deal with hot temperatures in the mid 30s.

Greg Adams won his third consecutive race and reduced his handicap by a further 1 minute 42 seconds as he was followed by Belinda Riches and series leader Les Jay.

Other events saw BRR's Paul Withyman and two friends, Jamie Kilburn and Peter Lancaster, complete a 131-mile walk from Windsor to Cirencester to raise money for the Turner Syndrome Support Society charity.

Paul's 11-year-old niece Rosie was diagnosed with Turner Syndrome, a female only genetic disorder that affects about 1 in 2,000 baby girls.

They took five days to reach the end, averaging over a marathon in distance per day, and raised over £3,000.

To donate to the fund, visit www.justgiving.com/rosiewithyman.

Cristina Cooper was due to take part in her first long distance triathlon but the bike ride was cancelled due to the dangerous conditions caused by the weather.

She did, however, record a personal best time for the swim and a creditable 4:41:12 for the marathon despite poor running conditions.