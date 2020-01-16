Search

Advanced search

Athletics: Excellent turnout for Barking Road Runners

PUBLISHED: 13:17 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 16 January 2020

Barking Road Runners at One Tree Hill

Barking Road Runners at One Tree Hill

Archant

Barking Road Runners had an excellent turnout at the South Essex Cross-Country League meeting at One Tree Hill.

The 4.5-mile course had its share of mud and hills, with Joe Stacey and Debbie Coyle leading Barking's men and women home.

You may also want to watch:

Stacey (30.09) was followed home by James Lowndes (31.53), Paul Withyman (33.45), Trevor Cooper (34.48), Michael Bird (35.11), Martin Page (35.48), Antony Leckerman (36.40) and John George (38.04).

And Ron Vialls (41.08), Barry Culling (43.02), Andrew Gwilliam (43.09), Nehal Patel (43.28), Martin Mason (45.27), Les Jay (46.07), Jason Li (47.46), Thomas Coughlan (51.17), Greg Adams (53.55) and Micky Ball (1:13.51) also in action, while Craig Groom pulled out after running for 1:13.54.

Coyle (34.42) was supported by Maxine Brown (38.56), Charlotte Owen (42.56), Natalie Traylen (47.45), Isobel Pineda Porobio (48.37), Veronica Barikor (48.43), Rabea Begum (49.58), Dawn Blake (50.38), Alison Fryatt (54.16), Melissa Lowndes (58.03) and Nikki Cranmer (59.20).

Most Read

Sentenced: Dagenham pair who hacked more than 700 bank and phone accounts in £12k fraud

Oluwaseun Ajayi, 39, and Inga Irbe, 49, both of Orchard Road, Dagenham, hacked more than 700 bank and mobile phone accounts. Picture: MPS

Demolition work starts as Gascoigne estate redevelopment gathers pace

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (L-R) Pat Hayes, of Be First, Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates residential operations director. Picture: Be First

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Most Read

Sentenced: Dagenham pair who hacked more than 700 bank and phone accounts in £12k fraud

Oluwaseun Ajayi, 39, and Inga Irbe, 49, both of Orchard Road, Dagenham, hacked more than 700 bank and mobile phone accounts. Picture: MPS

Demolition work starts as Gascoigne estate redevelopment gathers pace

Cllr Darren Rodwell (in the cab) and (L-R) Pat Hayes, of Be First, Josh Daniels, Wates Residential site manager; and Adrian Fennessey, Wates residential operations director. Picture: Be First

Investigation following Dagenham house fire

A fire damaged part of a roof at a house in Alibon Road, Dagenham, on January 11. Picture: Google

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Fire brigade investigating cause of Dagenham recycling plant blaze

Firefighters tackle a blaze at a waste recycling plant in Dagenham. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Athletics: Excellent turnout for Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners at One Tree Hill

Investigation launched after woman raped in Barking

The woman told police she was raped in Sutton Road. Picture: Google Maps

Social prescribing GP service a success, Barking and Dagenham Council says

Damien Cole from Community Solutions explains the scheme. Picture: LBBD

West Ham’s hand stitch up is making VAR a farce

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) scores his sides first goal before VAR rules it as invalid during the Premier League match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

West Ham announce signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph has signed for West Ham. Picture: PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists