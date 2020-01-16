Athletics: Excellent turnout for Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners had an excellent turnout at the South Essex Cross-Country League meeting at One Tree Hill.

The 4.5-mile course had its share of mud and hills, with Joe Stacey and Debbie Coyle leading Barking's men and women home.

Stacey (30.09) was followed home by James Lowndes (31.53), Paul Withyman (33.45), Trevor Cooper (34.48), Michael Bird (35.11), Martin Page (35.48), Antony Leckerman (36.40) and John George (38.04).

And Ron Vialls (41.08), Barry Culling (43.02), Andrew Gwilliam (43.09), Nehal Patel (43.28), Martin Mason (45.27), Les Jay (46.07), Jason Li (47.46), Thomas Coughlan (51.17), Greg Adams (53.55) and Micky Ball (1:13.51) also in action, while Craig Groom pulled out after running for 1:13.54.

Coyle (34.42) was supported by Maxine Brown (38.56), Charlotte Owen (42.56), Natalie Traylen (47.45), Isobel Pineda Porobio (48.37), Veronica Barikor (48.43), Rabea Begum (49.58), Dawn Blake (50.38), Alison Fryatt (54.16), Melissa Lowndes (58.03) and Nikki Cranmer (59.20).