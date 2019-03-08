Fifteen Barking Roadrunners take part in Brentwood 10k

Barking Roadrunners took part in the Brentwood 10k. Picture: BRR Archant

Fifteen Barking Roadrunners took part in the sixth leg of the club's grand prix series at the Brentwood 10k on Sunday.

Paul Withyman (41:05), Martin Page (43:08) and Antony Leckerman (43:52) finished in third overall in the men's team event.

Page also finished as first male veteran in the over 60s category, while the first woman for Barking was Alison Fryatt in 1:04:41.

Other finishers were John George (46:08), Ron Vialls (50:11),Andrew Gwilliam (51:21), Richard Quye (53:32), Jason Li (56:04), Robin Booputh (57:30), Les Jay (59:33), Dennis Spencer-Perkins (1:02:38), Robert Courtier (1:03:04), Greg Adams (1:06:14) and Micky Ball (1:20:30).

Three Barking Roadrunners also competed in the Outlaw Half Holkham Triathlon on Sunday, with Debbie Coyle (5:06:37) finishing as the second female in her age group.

Antony Leckerman (36:39), Robin Booputh (49:55) and Alison Fryatt (54:26) took part in a five mile run in Orion Forest the day before the Brentwood 10k.