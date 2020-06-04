Good advice for new runners

More people have been getting out to exercise during the coronavirus pandemic Archant

With gyms closed and fitness classes cancelled during the coronavirua pandemic, many people have been choosing to use the government’s unlimited exercise time to opt for a daily jog.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This is a great way to get outside and improve fitness levels, but what happens to the body after your session?

Simon Bandy, of Veganicity, has compiled a list of things that can happen to the body during and after running.

He said: “To everyone who has started or is about to take up running – congratulations! This form of exercise is free and is great for both the body and mind.

“It is as simple as one foot in front of the other. It doesn’t matter how far or fast you start out, just be pleased that you have started. Who knows, next year you might be participating in a marathon!”

During

After stretching and setting off, the first thing people usually notice is that they start breathing heavier.

This is because the body is taking in more oxygen for the heart to pump blood around the body to deliver it to the muscles.

The body also needs additional adenosine triphosphate (ATP) – energy molecules.

The body does contain these but not as many that are required for a run. To create these the body needs more oxygen so a person will be breathing more.

You may also want to watch:

New runners in particular often find that their nose runs or itches. This is because blood flows through capillaries in the nose which may not have been used for a long time. This can irritate nerve endings making the brain think the nose needs a scratch.

When running the body burns glycogen which raises your body temperature. It is natural to sweat at this point as it is the body’s way of trying to regulate temperature and stop overheating.

After

Once the run is completed your body will start to slow the energy needed and in a short time breathing will return to normal.

This is the great part of the run as the brain produces dopamine which is known as a feel-good hormone.

The chemical reaction can have a positive effect on mental health.

It is important that post-run a person recovers properly. Rehydrate the water lost and opt for good sources of carbohydrates and protein that the body will have broken down.

A smoothie is often a great way of doing this, and adding some protein powder to it can really give it a nutritional boost.

Try Veganicity SuperReds (£19.95 / v200g) mixed with one of our great proteins: Brown Rice, Hemp or Pea.

*Veganicity has a wide range of vitamins and minerals for vegans, which is available from www.veganicity.com, www.amazon.co.uk and all good independent health shops nationwide.