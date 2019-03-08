Search

Grange on form for Road Runners at first ELVIS meet of year

PUBLISHED: 10:00 04 June 2019

Barking Road Runners athletes at the first ELVIS race of the season (pic: Barking Road Runners)

The latest news from the Barking Road Runners club

Paul Grange began the East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) in fine fashion with third place at the first race of the season.

The opening ELVIS event of the year was hosted by Dagenham 88s at Eastbrookend Country Park.

Grange finished in 28 minutes and 10 seconds to finish as the fastest Road Runners member and was followed home by Paul Withyman (34.19), Martin Page (36.22), Rory Burr (36.59), Ron Vialls (40.39), Stuart Burr (40.50), Andrew Gwilliam (42.05), Barry Culling (43.13).

Natalie Traylen was the first Road Runners woman to finish in 43.14, while Richard Quye (45.07), Robin Booputh (45.34), Michael Davison (45:38), Gary Hartford (45.54), Isabel Pineda Borobio (46.29), Jason Li (47.04), Les Jay (49.29) and Robert Courtier (49.50) were also in action.

Chris Anastasi (50.30), Alison Fryatt (51.59), Kresh Veerasamy (54.06), Melissa Lowndes (54.25), Greg Adams (54.35) and Nikki Cranmer (56.31) also completed the 5k race.

Trevor and Cristina Cooper were in action further afield as they completed the Hawaii Ironman Triathlon in six hours, three minutes and 22 seconds and 8:07.18 respectively.

A host of club members took part in the Vitality 10k in London on the Spring Bank Holiday at the end of last month.

