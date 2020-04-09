Search

Advanced search

Great Sporting Films: Chariots of Fire

PUBLISHED: 18:00 10 April 2020

Great Britain's Eric Liddell crosses the line first to win the Gold Medal. Eric Liddell was due to compete in the 100 metres race but as a committed Christian he refused to run on a Sunday. He was later portrayed in the film Chariots of Fire.

Great Britain's Eric Liddell crosses the line first to win the Gold Medal. Eric Liddell was due to compete in the 100 metres race but as a committed Christian he refused to run on a Sunday. He was later portrayed in the film Chariots of Fire.

PA Archive/PA Images

Sports movies occupy a peculiar and often frankly unwatchable place in the annals of Hollywood history.

But amid the global lockdown, Press Association has run the rule over some of the films that might provide that much-needed sporting fix – and those that absolutely shouldn’t.

Chariots Of Fire (1981) won four Oscars, including Best Picture for producer David Puttnam and Best Music, Original Score for Vangelis’ instantly-recognisable soundtrack, and was based on a true story of British athletes preparing for the 1924 Olympics in Paris.

The journeys of devote Christian Eric Liddell – the ‘Flying Scotsman’ – and Jewish sprinter Harold Abrahams are charted through university, including the Great Court Run at Cambridge, and onto the Games.

Liddell faces the wrath of the British establishment as his faith precludes him from running in a heat of the 100 metres which falls on a Sunday. Abrahams, meanwhile, battles both anti-semitism and the controversy of hiring a professional coach to go on to claim gold, while Liddell would later win the 400m title.

You may also want to watch:

Ben Cross played Abrahams, with Ian Holm nominated for an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor in his role as coach Sam Mussabini.

Liddell was portrayed by Ian Charleson, who also featured as Anglican priest Charlie Andrews opposite Ben Kingsley in ‘Gandhi’, and was diagnosed with HIV in 1986, dying four years later aged just 40.

Nicholas Farrell played steeplechaser Aubrey Montague, while there was a cameo for Sir John Gielgud as the Master of Trinity College. Nigel Havers, meanwhile, revelled in a memorable scene jumping hurdles topped by champagne glasses as Lord Andrew Lindsay – the fictional character based on Lord David Burghley, who later won a gold medal in the 400m hurdles at the 1928 Olympics, became the 6th Marquess of Exeter, chairman of the British Olympic Association and president of the International Amateur Athletic Federation.

As soon as the chimes of Vangelis’ haunting melody begin, viewers old and new are whisked off to that beach, running barefoot over Broadstairs in Kent (which was actually shot at the West Sands in St Andrews on the Fife coast of Scotland).

Now ingrained in British cinema psyche, the 2012 re-release brought the story to a new generation. The screenplay, though, of triumph through adversity and the power of faith from both men, who could not be from more diverse backgrounds, remains timeless – as does the image of ‘Flying Scotsman’ Liddell taking the final bend, his head flung back as he uses the “power from within” to see the race to the end and claim gold.

“I believe God made me for a purpose, but he also made me fast. And when I run I feel his pleasure,” said Liddell, who later became a christian missionary in China.

After being sent to the Weihsien Internment Camp by Japanese army forces, he died in February 1945, five months before liberation.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

There With You: Barking Mosque a real pillar of the community during coronavirus crisis

A volunteer from Barking mosque loading food into the boot of a car for delivery to homes in the local area. Picture: Ash Siddique

Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

Guilty: Dagenham conwoman who used a wheelchair as a ruse and tricked vulnerable man out of £10k

Tears of guilt... Yulanda Panayiotou cheated vulnerable man out of £10,500. Picture source: Met Police

Coronavirus: Dagenham moped theft forces NHS volunteer responder to stop deliveries to self-isolating neighbours

A CCTV image showing two men suspected of stealing the moped. Picture: Hamyar Ali

Council warns parks may be closed and ramps up patrols as people continue to ignore lockdown rules

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds, like this one in Valence Park, Dagenham, are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the council has warned people will be fined if they continue to use them. Picture: Google

Most Read

There With You: Barking Mosque a real pillar of the community during coronavirus crisis

A volunteer from Barking mosque loading food into the boot of a car for delivery to homes in the local area. Picture: Ash Siddique

Police release image of man sought in Barking station rape investigation

Police believe this man may have information about a rape at Barking station. Picture: BTP

Guilty: Dagenham conwoman who used a wheelchair as a ruse and tricked vulnerable man out of £10k

Tears of guilt... Yulanda Panayiotou cheated vulnerable man out of £10,500. Picture source: Met Police

Coronavirus: Dagenham moped theft forces NHS volunteer responder to stop deliveries to self-isolating neighbours

A CCTV image showing two men suspected of stealing the moped. Picture: Hamyar Ali

Council warns parks may be closed and ramps up patrols as people continue to ignore lockdown rules

Outdoor gyms and playgrounds, like this one in Valence Park, Dagenham, are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the council has warned people will be fined if they continue to use them. Picture: Google

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Outside Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Colin Grainger

Great Sporting Films: Chariots of Fire

Great Britain's Eric Liddell crosses the line first to win the Gold Medal. Eric Liddell was due to compete in the 100 metres race but as a committed Christian he refused to run on a Sunday. He was later portrayed in the film Chariots of Fire.

Boxing: Bob and Steve Kipps leave lasting legacy

Former WBO world middleweight champion Jason Matthews with coaches Bob Kipps (left) and Steve Kipps (right).

Latest FA Club webinar deals with ‘times of uncertainty’

The latest online FA Club Football Forum entitled ‘How To Plan Effectively During Times Of Uncertainty’ takes place on April 15

Life on the inside: 9 ways to get your culture fix this Easter

You can enjoy a virtual tour of Tate Modern's Andy Warhol exhibition on its YouTube channel. Picture: Isabel Infantes
Drive 24