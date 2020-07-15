Hall first home in Barking’s handicap series

Barking Road Runners saw 30 participants take on the fifth 5k handicap race in their popular series.

James Hall finished one minute 48 seconds inside his handicap time to make it five different winners to date, as Natalie Traylen took second place 1.32 inside her time.

Richard Quye was third, 1.23 inside his handicap, as a total of 11 runners beat their marks.

Traylen’s runners-up spot was particularly impressive as she had been taking part in a 100k challenge, which she duly completed on Saturday.

Nehal Patel leads the way with 455 points, ahead of Jason Li (444) and Gary Coombes (440).

Ultra runner Colin Jones put in more miles in week three of his virtual Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge.

Having managed 97 and 154 miles in the first two weeks, he moved his total to 455 of the 783 target to lie in seventh place.