Search

Advanced search

Hall first home in Barking’s handicap series

PUBLISHED: 16:00 15 July 2020

James Hall won the fifth 5k race of Barking Road Runners' handicap series

James Hall won the fifth 5k race of Barking Road Runners' handicap series

Archant

Barking Road Runners saw 30 participants take on the fifth 5k handicap race in their popular series.

Natalie Traylen during her 100k challengeNatalie Traylen during her 100k challenge

James Hall finished one minute 48 seconds inside his handicap time to make it five different winners to date, as Natalie Traylen took second place 1.32 inside her time.

Richard Quye was third, 1.23 inside his handicap, as a total of 11 runners beat their marks.

You may also want to watch:

Traylen’s runners-up spot was particularly impressive as she had been taking part in a 100k challenge, which she duly completed on Saturday.

Barking Road Runners' Colin JonesBarking Road Runners' Colin Jones

Nehal Patel leads the way with 455 points, ahead of Jason Li (444) and Gary Coombes (440).

Ultra runner Colin Jones put in more miles in week three of his virtual Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge.

Having managed 97 and 154 miles in the first two weeks, he moved his total to 455 of the 783 target to lie in seventh place.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Barking and Dagenham Post. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dagenham Sunday Market traders to relocate to Romford

Romford Market. Picture: Ken Mears

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Arrest made after boy, 14, stabbed in broad daylight in a Dagenham park

A boy, believed to be 14, was stabbed in Old Dagenham Park in Ballards Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Judge to consider what to do if witnesses refuse to answer questions about Stephen Port murder investigations

Stephen Port

River bus service expanding to Barking Riverside

Concept design for the Thames Clippers pier at Barking Riverside. Picture: Thames Clippers

Most Read

Dagenham Sunday Market traders to relocate to Romford

Romford Market. Picture: Ken Mears

We Are FSTVL could move from Upminster to Dagenham

We Are FSTVL has taken place in Upminster since 2013. Picture: April Roach

Arrest made after boy, 14, stabbed in broad daylight in a Dagenham park

A boy, believed to be 14, was stabbed in Old Dagenham Park in Ballards Road, Dagenham. Picture: Google

Judge to consider what to do if witnesses refuse to answer questions about Stephen Port murder investigations

Stephen Port

River bus service expanding to Barking Riverside

Concept design for the Thames Clippers pier at Barking Riverside. Picture: Thames Clippers

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

Hall first home in Barking’s handicap series

James Hall won the fifth 5k race of Barking Road Runners' handicap series

Pacheco ‘can’t wait to grow’ at West Ham

Manchester City'’s Janine Beckie in action with Reading's Mazi Pacheco during the 2019-20 Barclays FA Women's Super League season

Dagenham 88 Runners enjoy latest virtual challenge

Emdad Rahman

Premier League clubs agree transfer window dates

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (left) and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (right) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

Ten arrested during raids in Barking, Canning Town and Mile End as police target gangs forcing ‘vulnerable’ people to farm cannabis

The police arrested 10 people in a series of raids across London and Essex targeting organised gangs forcing “vulnerable” people to farm cannabis. Picture: Essex Police