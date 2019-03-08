Ian digs deepest at Ironman Wales, with Dagenham 88s taking on various challenges

Dagenham 88 Runners at the Pleshey half marathon Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners tackled various challenges on top of the usual parkrun events over the past week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Peter Salmon in action for Dagenham 88 Runners at Pleshey Peter Salmon in action for Dagenham 88 Runners at Pleshey

Ian Cummins was in action at the Ironman Wales event, where he came home in a time of 14 hours, 53 minutes and 17 seconds.

Suzanne Easley completed the Eton Dorney triathlon in 1:46.08, ahead of Jacqui Elliott (2:27.00), while a group of nine members ran the Pleshey half marathon.

Peter Salmon led the Daggers contingent home in 1:31.26, with Nils Hollmann (1:52.49) the next past the finish post.

Michael Pegnall (2:01.04) was just outside the two-hour mark, ahead of Jane Swanson-Sprent (2:07.26), while Lorraine Hilton, Yolanda Ceveira and Geri Latimer all clocked 2:35.00.

Meanwhile, Debbie Joy and Sharon Robinson came home in 2:49.00.

Nigel Swinburne took parkrun honours with a fast time of 18.32 at Dulwich, while Jeff Webster ran 19.10 at Hagley and Paul Suett (19.26) broke 20 minutes at Hadleigh.

You may also want to watch:

Gary Cardnell led a group of 11 members home at Barking in 21.59, with Robert Newton first of seven to finish at Raphael in 21.14.

Five members took on the Valentines course, led by Manji Gami (23.46), as Caroline Tuck ran Bury St Edmunds in 22.29 and Latimer completed Roding Valley in 29.57.

Saima Zeb (31.16) was the only member in action at Wanstead Flats, as Caroline Cummins (36.35) ran at Colby.

Daniya Elfallah was first to finish the latest Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun in 8.54, as Zac Du Toit (10.08) and Yaseen Elfallah (10.50) completed the top three.

Others, Barking: Evie Beazeley 30.44, Andrew Beazeley 31.34, Lorraine Hilton 31.53, Emma O'Shea 31.58, Sonya Byers 31.58, Amelia Beazeley 32.03, Jenny O'Hanlon 32.05, Mark West 33.40, Julie Cardnell 35.59, Kirsty Hannan 36.01.

Raphael: Rosina Salmon 28.20, David O'Brien 28.38, Simon Childs 29.56, Jacqueline Frewin 30.49, Vicky Woodhouse 35.07, Jacqui Elliott 36.09.

Valentines: Hannah Sheikh 26.04, Jane Swanson-Sprent 27.38, Jennifer Akroyd 39.41, Julie Dalphinis 52.28.

Junior: Archie Ryden 11.36, Olivia Lardner 12.23, Jacob Kelly 12.24, Benjamin Atendido 12.36, Nilam Chaudhari 13.16, Evie Beazeley 13.31, Amelia Beazeley 13.44, Vincent Gee 14.44, Harrison KH Li 15.14, Zachary Singleton 15.19, Prabjot Kaur 16.34, Karanveer Ladhar 16.39, Arshjot Kaur 17.28, Saanvi Bandaru 17.35, Karina Ladhar 17.53, Gwyneth MW Li 18.07, Kyle Varsani 20.55.