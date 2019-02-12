Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Athletics; Johnson leads way for Barking Road Runners

PUBLISHED: 13:00 13 February 2019

Barking Road Runners at the latest South Essex Cross-Country League race

Barking Road Runners at the latest South Essex Cross-Country League race

Archant

Barking Road Runners saw Lee Johnson finish third at the fourth event of this year’s South Essex Cross-Country League series.

Barking Road Runners after the Olympic Park half marathonBarking Road Runners after the Olympic Park half marathon

Johnson came home in 29.06, with Steve Philcox (ninth) and James Lowndes (24th) next home for the club.

Deborah Coyle was eighth woman to finish in 35.13, with debutant Sarah Friel (23rd) and Cristina Cooper (57th) in support.

Isabel Pinedo took part in her first event for the club as Barking finished the day in sixth place in Division One, with one race to go.

A number of other members took on the Olympic Park half marathon, with Faye Spooner clocking 1:53.47.

Titi Windapo (2:21.11), Sifelani Sayisayi (2:28.41) and Trevor Parkin (3:51.06) were also in action, while captain Robert Courtier and Dennis Spencer-Perkins are set to compete in the Seville marathon this weekend.

Parkrun results, Barking: Ron Vialls 23.47; Barry Cuylling 24.13; Mahbub Khan 24.17; Sally Bridge 24.56; Andy Preston 25.03; Charlotte Owen 27.43; James Lowndes 27.44; Alain Cooper 28.23; Andrew Hiller 28.42; Leslie Jay 30.22; Tom Coughlan 31.36; George Hiller 32.38; Kresh Veerasamy 35.01; Jennifer Birch 36.01; Greg Adams 38.11; Micky Ball 38.39; Dennis Spencer-Perkins 41.34; Alan Murphy 54.39; James Byers 59.15; Margaret Byers 59.17; Lisa Maughan 59.28; Nikki Cranmer 59.29.

Harrow Lodge: Rory Burr 23.24.

Raphael: Deborah Coyle 21.53; Ray Taylor 38.53.

Roding Valley: Kevin Wotton 30.59.

Valentines: Paul Withyman 21.02; Tom Barton 24.54; Robin Booputh 26.05; Declan Peters 28.03; Mark Durrant 29.25; Gillian Barton 35.15; Randeep Sembi 37.32; Jason Li 50.02; Chris Groves 56.03.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I will never recover’: Family of murdered Karen Peter speaks out as husband jailed for life

Karen Peter with her daughters. Picture: Met Police

Families of victims of Barking serial killer hope BBC drama will highlight police failings

Stephen Port

Jailed for life: Controlling man who murdered wife and set fire to her body

Thomas Peter has been convicted of murder. Picture: Met Police

Two hospitalised after A13 crash

Emergency services at the A13 crash scene. Picture: LAS.

Fined: Dagenham Sunday Market trader who gave customers a bum deal

Lauren Selby sold fake Chanel potties on her stall in Dagenham Market. Pic: LBBD

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

We won’t take anything for granted against Huddersfield - West Ham’s Jane Ross

West Ham United's Jane Ross (left) and Manchester City's Steph Houghton battle for the ball (Pic: Mark Rickett/PA)

West Ham’s Declan Rice opts to play for England

West Ham United's Declan Rice during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Wrexham boss praises bench after victory over Daggers

Stuart Beavon (in white) scored the only goal for Wrexham against Dagenham & Redbridge on Saturday (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Sharpe saves the day for Barking & Dagenham girls district

Violette Sharpe netted the equalise for B&D girls district (Pic: BDSFA)

Athletics; Johnson leads way for Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners at the latest South Essex Cross-Country League race
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists