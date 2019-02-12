Athletics; Johnson leads way for Barking Road Runners

Barking Road Runners at the latest South Essex Cross-Country League race Archant

Barking Road Runners saw Lee Johnson finish third at the fourth event of this year’s South Essex Cross-Country League series.

Barking Road Runners after the Olympic Park half marathon Barking Road Runners after the Olympic Park half marathon

Johnson came home in 29.06, with Steve Philcox (ninth) and James Lowndes (24th) next home for the club.

Deborah Coyle was eighth woman to finish in 35.13, with debutant Sarah Friel (23rd) and Cristina Cooper (57th) in support.

Isabel Pinedo took part in her first event for the club as Barking finished the day in sixth place in Division One, with one race to go.

A number of other members took on the Olympic Park half marathon, with Faye Spooner clocking 1:53.47.

Titi Windapo (2:21.11), Sifelani Sayisayi (2:28.41) and Trevor Parkin (3:51.06) were also in action, while captain Robert Courtier and Dennis Spencer-Perkins are set to compete in the Seville marathon this weekend.

Parkrun results, Barking: Ron Vialls 23.47; Barry Cuylling 24.13; Mahbub Khan 24.17; Sally Bridge 24.56; Andy Preston 25.03; Charlotte Owen 27.43; James Lowndes 27.44; Alain Cooper 28.23; Andrew Hiller 28.42; Leslie Jay 30.22; Tom Coughlan 31.36; George Hiller 32.38; Kresh Veerasamy 35.01; Jennifer Birch 36.01; Greg Adams 38.11; Micky Ball 38.39; Dennis Spencer-Perkins 41.34; Alan Murphy 54.39; James Byers 59.15; Margaret Byers 59.17; Lisa Maughan 59.28; Nikki Cranmer 59.29.

Harrow Lodge: Rory Burr 23.24.

Raphael: Deborah Coyle 21.53; Ray Taylor 38.53.

Roding Valley: Kevin Wotton 30.59.

Valentines: Paul Withyman 21.02; Tom Barton 24.54; Robin Booputh 26.05; Declan Peters 28.03; Mark Durrant 29.25; Gillian Barton 35.15; Randeep Sembi 37.32; Jason Li 50.02; Chris Groves 56.03.