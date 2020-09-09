Joseph Grange wins Owen Phipps 5k in abnormal circumstances

The recent August Bank Holiday Monday should have been the inaugural Barking Road Runners’ Owen Phipps 5k race at Barking Park as part of the East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) of races between local clubs.

Unfortunately the Covid-19 pandemic meant the series and most other races have been cancelled despite the restrictions slowly being eased.

Barking decide to hold the race as a club-only event with a few friends included.

The Bank Holiday weather was perfect – overcast, dry and not too hot for the 20-plus runners who competed.

First place went to youngster Joseph Grange in 17.49, while the runner-up was dad Paul Grange 17.53.

The first female to finish was Debbie Coyle, clocking 20.58, with Sally Bridge (23.41) in second.

The club are hoping 2021 will see some form of normality return and a full quota of runners will be competing in the annual event.