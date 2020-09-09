Search

Joseph Grange wins Owen Phipps 5k in abnormal circumstances

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 September 2020

Owen Phipps 5K run winner Joseph Grange (Pic: Barking Road Runners)

Owen Phipps 5K run winner Joseph Grange (Pic: Barking Road Runners)

Archant

The recent August Bank Holiday Monday should have been the inaugural Barking Road Runners’ Owen Phipps 5k race at Barking Park as part of the East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) of races between local clubs.

Unfortunately the Covid-19 pandemic meant the series and most other races have been cancelled despite the restrictions slowly being eased.

Barking decide to hold the race as a club-only event with a few friends included.

The Bank Holiday weather was perfect – overcast, dry and not too hot for the 20-plus runners who competed.

First place went to youngster Joseph Grange in 17.49, while the runner-up was dad Paul Grange 17.53.

The first female to finish was Debbie Coyle, clocking 20.58, with Sally Bridge (23.41) in second.

The club are hoping 2021 will see some form of normality return and a full quota of runners will be competing in the annual event.

Former Barking community centre’s £1.2m makeover includes glitter ball, flagpole and theatre made of straw

A long view of the centre's redesign. Picture: Studio 3 Arts

£5k fund set up so Becontree mum with months to live can make special memories with her family

Stacie with sons, Joel, 16, and 18-month-old Hunter. Picture: Stacie Thomas

‘It’s such a loss for all of us’: Bid to raise £3k to cover funeral costs of girl from Dagenham who dreamed of competing in Paralympics

Lora Milenkova. Picture: Family of Lora Milenkova

MP urges Redbridge Council not to leave Marks Gate neighbours ‘in the dark’ over green belt building work

Neighbours complained to MP Jon Cruddas about noise, dirty air and congestion during work in Billet Road. Picture: Hannah Somerville

Beam Energy customers could transfer to British Gas after sale of local authority energy firm

Council Leader Darren Rodwell officially launched Beam Energy at Eastbury Primary School in January 2019. Picture: Ken Mears

