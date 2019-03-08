Athletics: No half measures for Barking Road Runner Traylen

Barking Road Runners face the camera Archant

Barking Road Runners Natalie Traylen had reason to cheer at the Run Through Half Marathon on Saturday.

Traylen came home in 2:01.13, a full six minutes quicker than her time at the London Big Half despite it being much hotter on the day.

Meanwhile, clubmate Antony Leckerman completed the 10k with his daughter and her friend.

Colin Jones was first member home at the Crown to Crown event on Good Friday, in a time of 21.17.

James Lowndes was just two seconds behind, with Martin Page (22.29) and Ron Vialls (23.12) the next to finish.

Andy Watson (25.34), Ann Selby (27.59), Mickey Davidson (28.08), Andrew Gwilliam (28.38), Gary Harford (29.09) and Rachel Robinson (29.20) also beat the 30-minute mark.

Robert Courtier (31.10) was followed home by Antony Maughan and Chris Anastasi (both 21.26), as Leslie Jay (32.13) led Dawn Blake (33.06) over the line.

Kresh Veerasamy (34.02), Alison Fryatt (34.50), Nicola Cranmer (35.36) and Mickey Ball (42.22) completed the Barking contingent.