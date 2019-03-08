Search

Suett leads large Dagenham 88s group home at latest ELVIS event in Olympic Park

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 June 2019

Dagenham 88 Runners at the latest ELVIS event

Dagenham 88 Runners at the latest ELVIS event

Archant

Dagenham 88 Runners were out in force at the third race of the East London Five Interclub Series (ELVIS) at the Olympic Park.

Kayleigh Chappell in actionKayleigh Chappell in action

East End Road Runners hosted the latest event and Paul Suett led the Daggers contingent home in 19.08 ahead of Jeff Webster (19.17), Joe Denning (20.22) and Robert Newton (20.35).

Jonathan Parsons (21.20), Jamie Austin (21.56), Nils Hollmann (22.38), Gary Cardnell (23.24) and Pritesh Patel (23.39) were among the next to finish, as Susan Godfrey (24.07), Andrew Beazeley (24.24) and Hannah Sheikh (24.32) also went below 25 minutes.

Andrew Wright, Alan Wicks and Ian Cummins took on the Giants Head marathon, which proved a very challenging hill but beautiful course running through the Sydling and Cerne valleys.

And a host of members were in parkrun action at various venues, including Geri Latimer (30.48) at Basildon, Nils Hollmann (22.50) at Pymmes, Caroline Tuck (22.47) at Brandon Country Park and Cassie Bryant (26.24) and Paul Suett (26.25) at Thurrock.

Anne Duggan and Vennisa AminAnne Duggan and Vennisa Amin

Joseph Grange was first past the post at the latest Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun, as Samuel Burdett (8.20) and Oliver Grange (8.55) completed the top three placings.

You may also want to watch:

Other results, ELVIS: Rahana Islam 25.06; Michael Pegnall 25.12; Simon Childs 25.19; Jenny O'Hanlon 26.03; John Power 26.15; Louise Chappell 27.22; Louisa Parsons 27.37; Jane Swanson-Sprent 27.45; Timi Veerasamy 27.59; Suzanne Easley 28.03; Emma O'Shea 28.12; Kayleigh Chappell 28.32; Jason Manning 28.38; Luke Summers 28.58; Geri Latimer 29.42; Lorraine Hilton 31.08; Vennisa Chowdhury 32.07; Anne Duggan 32.24; Christine Lardner 33.12; Richele Cockley 34.18; Julie Cardnell 34.41; Irene Campen 35.16; Jacqui Elliott 36.20; Sam Veerasamy 36.48; Veronica Waller 37.44; Denise Woolston 37.48.

Andrew Wright, Alan Wicks and Ian Cummins at the Giants Head marathonAndrew Wright, Alan Wicks and Ian Cummins at the Giants Head marathon

Parkrun, Barking: Louise Chappell 29.24; Kirsty Hannan 37.21; Julie Cardnell 37.22; Sharon Lee 42.27.

Harrow Lodge: Andrew McLaren 21.14; Ryder Islam 21.57; Rahana Islam 27.37.

Raphael: Kirstie Woodgate 29.28; Jacqueline Frewin 29.46; Evie Beazeley 32.11; Andrew Beazeley 32.12; Mark West 32.55; Amelia BEazley 38.06; Jenny O'Hanlon 38.06; Sonya Veerasamy 38.07.

Southsea: Jonathan Parsons 21.45; Simon Childs 27.49; Louisa Parsons 27.50.

Lorraine Hilton and Emma O'Shea at the Swansea half marathonLorraine Hilton and Emma O'Shea at the Swansea half marathon

Valentines: Timi Veerasamy 28.57; Hannah Sheikh 29.21; Emma Dudman 29.21; Manji Gami 30.42; Jane Swanson-Sprent 31.09; Beverley Eagles 40.16; Sam Veerasamy 42.20; Sarah Pegnall 64.13.

Junior: Zac Du Toit 9.16; Daniya Elfallah 9.30; Valentina Gonzalez 10.02; Kieran Crowe 11.13; Yaseen Elfallah 12.32; Kyle Patel 12.47; Amelia Beazeley 12.59; Jacob Kelly 14.06; Daniel Dawson 14.07; Harrison KH Li 14.13; Kyle Varsani 14.17; Vincent Gee 14.22; Evie BEazeley 14.35; Caitlyn Cox 14.38; Ellie Cox 14.40; Jiya Jindjahan Kaur Gill 15.30; Maya Rebecca Mih 15.53; Gwyneth MW Li 16.23; Jia Ladhar 16.27; Hidaayan Nasti 16.30; Karanveer Ladhar 16.40; Niamh Crowe 17.06; Ella Fitzgibbon 17.41; Max Dawson 17.58; Shayan Patel 19.11; Anureet Kamboj 19.19; Karina Ladhar 19.32; Rhys Cox 19.45; Max Newton 19.54.

