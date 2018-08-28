Athletics: Ultra joy for Barking’s Jones

Barking Road Runners Colin Jones finished second in the ultra marathon at the Dawn til Dusk Races, hosted by Sikhs in the City, on Sunday.

Laps of a course around Clayhall have to be completed betwee 7.30am and 4.30pm and Jones managed an impressive total distance of 52 miles.

Clubmate Faye Spooner completed her 18th marathon of 2018, while Alison Fryatt, Chris Anastasi, Antony Leckerman and Rob Courtier covered the half marathon distance.

Courtier added an extra four miles to make it 17 overall, while Ron Vialls and Diarmuid Mac Donnell both ran 10k.

Paul Grange finished 14th in the third Essex League fixture at Horseheath, clocking 29.49.

Mac Donnell was in 97th place in 35.28, while Trevor Robinson came home in 4.55 for 157th.

*Barking Road Runners were out at various parkrun events at the weekend, with James Byers (50.12) among a field of 281 at Hackney Marshes.

Martin Brooks clocked 23.40 at Raphael Park, while Paul Ward ran 20.29 at the Gunpowder event and Rory Burr 21.03 at Osterley.

Clare Foreman (25.16) and Wayne McAllister (26.03) were at Chelmsford and Upton Court, respectively, while nine ran on home turf at Barking and another nine were in action at Valentines.

Parkrun results, Barking: Stuart Burr 22.39; Andy Preston 23.11; Barry Culling 24.13; Sally Bridge 24.14; Andrew Hiller 25.28; Alain Cooper 26.04; John Lang 26.13; Nikki Cranmer 32.04; Greg Adams 38.54.

Valentines: Antony Leckerman 23.17; Declan Peters 27.57; Andrew Gwilliam 28.33; Robin Booputh 28.57; Kresh Veerasamy 32.55; Vicki Groves 33.07; Richard Ash 33.42; Gillian Barton 34.25; Viorel Mih 38.53.