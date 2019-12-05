Wicks' marathon challenge leads way as Dagenham 88 Runners get out and about

Dagenham 88 Runners member Alan Wicks ran an impressive four marathons in the space of eight days recently.

Wicks completed the 26.2-mile distance at Dover in five hours 45 minutes on November 22, then improved that mark to clock 5:25 the following day.

And he followed that with a fine 4:51 at Ramsgate on November 27, before a time of 5:13 at Deal, which made it 37 completed marathons so far this year, with three more to go to reach his 2019 target of 40.

The club also had five of their female members in action at the Essex Vets Cross-Country Championships.

Rahana Islam led the group home in 48 minutes 23 seconds, not far ahead of clubmate Hannah Sheikh (49.02).

Jane Swanson-Sprent (52.09) and Kelly Drake-Tapscott (57.15) also dipped under the hour mark, with Debbie Joy (1:06.55) completing the line-up.

Cassie Bryant got into the festive mood at the 2k Reindeer Run in Wat Tyler Park, while Dagenham members also tackled various parkrun events across the country.

Peter Salmon clocked 19.14 at Lowestoft, where Gary Cardnell (23.20), Rosina Salmon (27.57), Lorraine Hilton (30.53), Yolanda Ceveira (30.55), Emma O'Shea (30.56) and Jacqui Elliott (38.53) were also in action.

Nigel Swinburne (21.26), Pascalia Pamba (32.52) and Sonya Byers (53.13) stayed closer to home at Barking, while Pritesh PAtel (26.22), Saima Zeb (29.54) and Beverley Eagles (31.42) ran at Valentines.

John Hughes (26.15) led the way at Raphael, ahead of Louise Chappell (29.41), Lynton Fairman (30.36), Andrew Beazeley (32.02), Mark West (33.59) and Sarah Pegnall (46.23), as Ian Cummins clocked 26.18 at South Woodham Ferrers.

Suzanne Easley (32.29) and Stephen Easley (43.37) took on the Squerryes Winery parkrun in Sevenoaks, Kent, as Ryder Islam came home first at the Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun in 8.48.

Zac Du Toit (10.07), Daniya Elfallah (10.25), Yaseen Elfallah (11.46), Jacob Kelly (13.22), Nilam Chaudhari (14.12), Vidya Monro (16.29) and Olivia Kelly (16.53) were also in action.