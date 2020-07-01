Wotton wins latest Barking Road Runners’ event, as Rob faces Hilly Helmet challenge

Barking Road Runners saw a fourth different winner in the fourth round of their virtual handicap series last week.

A total of 31 members took part, with 10 of them improving their handicap times as Kevin Wotton came out on top having finished 84 seconds inside his mark.

Micky Ball bettered his mark by 81 seconds and finished as the runner-up, while Gopal Myilsamy was in third place some 71 seconds inside his handicap.

The fastest time recorded in the latest round was the 17.41 clocked by Gary Coombes, with Nehal Patel currently leading the series on 365 points.

Cristina Cooper lies in second place on 358, with Jason Li third with 355.

But with the five best results from the seven-race series to count, there is still time for plenty of change in the standings. The fifth round takes place in two weeks time.

Barking captain Rob Courtier ran a 10k at Hainault Country Park for the Hilly Helmet Challenge in support of a brain tumour charity.

The challenge was set up by 2017 by Robin-Mark Schols, after having to wear a helmet every day for almost a year while waiting to have a titanium plate fitted to an infected part of his skull due to complications arising from a brain tumour.

A keen runner, he was asked by many people what it was like having to run in a helmet and came up with the idea of the challenge to raise awareness and support for the charity.

The event, which usually takes place in Wiltshire, was held as a virtual race this year due to the restrictions in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, with all runners having to wear a helmet.

Meanwhile, Barking’s Colin Jones continued his ultra running exploits with the first week of a virtual Land’s End to John O’Groats run.

Jones covered 94 miles over the course of the seven days and hopes to complete the challenge within 10 weeks. The traditional route by road covers 874 miles, but it is 603 miles ‘as the crow flies’.