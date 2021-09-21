Barking to put FA Cup heartbreak behind them with Aveley trip
Barking FC will look to put their FA Cup heartbreak behind them as they return to the Isthmian North.
The Blues will make the short trip to Parkside Stadium to take on Aveley under the Friday night lights as they look to continue their terrific start to the league campaign.
Justin Gardner’s side currently sit second in the league after four wins, with two games in hand on leaders Grays Athletic.
They head into the Aveley clash after suffering a 3-1 defeat to AFC Dunstable in the second qualifying round of the FA Cup at Mayesbrook Park.
A hat-trick from Bernard Christie proved too much for the Blues, who found a late consolation goal from new signing Andre Gumbs.
Gumbs joined Barking this week after spending the last few seasons with league rivals Hullbridge Sports.
