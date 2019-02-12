Search

WBBL: BA London Lions 70 Newcastle Eagles 56

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 March 2019

Kristie Velasquez

Action from the WBBL match between BA London Lions and Newcastle Eagles (pic Graham Hodges)

Archant

Following a tough loss at Sheffield Hatters, BA London Lions bounced back with a win against Newcastle Eagles.

The game was a tough one as both teams had played the day before, but the Lions came out victorious, pulling off a much needed win against a good Eagles team.

The game started off quickly and was a close scoring affair, with the scoreline reading 18-14 at the end of first quarter.

The second quarter was just as close with both teams battling to get the lead and with six minutes left in the session, Eagles went up 23-22.

Lions quickly regained the lead with two free throws from Kristie Velasquez and Ijeoma Ofomata then decided to take over with some strong moves to the basket, making two lay-ups and then a jump shot to have Lions ahead 37-28 at half-time

Lions came out in the third quarter with the same force, coupled with great team execution.

Defensive contributions from Teresa Da Silva and Lily Annim left Eagles hanging on, with the game slowly starting to drift away from them.

The end of the third period saw the score at 53-42 and Lions kept up their defensive intensity, leaving Eagles struggling to score as they ran out comfortable winners to help their play-off push.

Ofomata finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals in 30 minutes on court, while Urysla Cotton had a double double of 18 points and 11 rebounds along with three assists, three steals and two blocks.

Macy Spinks had her best game yet with 10 points coming from 4/9 field-goal shooting and 2/3 three-point attempts in 27 minutes.

Lions now have a weekend off for the Trophy final in Glasgow on Sunday, with their next game on March 17 away to current leaders Sevenoaks Suns.

WBBL: BA London Lions 70 Newcastle Eagles 56

Action from the WBBL match between BA London Lions and Newcastle Eagles (pic Graham Hodges)

Barking assistant Thomas expects tough mid-week fixture with Rovers

Barking's Tobi Joseph and Ben O'Brien battle in the air (pic Terry Gilbert)

Moreland ecstatic as Barking end long wait for consecutive away wins

Action from Barking's win at Millwall in London Three Essex (pic: Martin Dutt)

Harrogate boss Weaver deflated after Daggers draw

Conor Wilkinson of Dagenham scored in their 1-1 draw against Harrogate Town (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Barking reveal plans for 3G pitch after lease application approved

Barking have revealed plans to install an artificial surface in the summer (pic: Rob O'Brien/Barking FC).
