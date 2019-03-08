Search

Eastbury Community School pupil Baig wins national title

PUBLISHED: 13:00 17 April 2019

Eastbury Community School's Maliha Baig triumphed at the the Under-12 National Cup in Blackpool (pic: Trevor Parsons)

Eastbury Community School's Maliha Baig triumphed at the the Under-12 National Cup in Blackpool (pic: Trevor Parsons)

Trevor Parsons 2019

Youngsters triumphed in national table tennis event in Blackpool

Eastbury Community School student Maliha Baig justified her top seeding by winning every match to take gold at the Under-12 National Cup in Blackpool.

The Table Tennis England competition sees the top 10 players in the national rankings play each other in a round-robin format over two days and is one of the toughest events on the national calendar.

Baig was in imperious form throughout and only dropped two sets in the whole tournament, one each to silver medallist Rachael Iles and bronze medallist Bethany Ellis, as she won all nine matches.

The 11-year-old, who hails from Chadwell Heath, said: “I wasn't totally confident because I knew there were a few girls I could lose to.

“It was a hard tournament but I'm happy that I played well and won.”

It certainly was a fine success for Baig as she showed again that she is among the brightest young table tennis talents in the country.

