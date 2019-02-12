School Sport: Ballerz celebrate milestone at Henry Green Primary

Aaron Hunwicks celebrates the 500th participant at his Ballerz holiday camps with Councillor Evelyn Carpenter and Jackie Withnall, chair of governors at Henry Green (pic Bili-Mae Latimer) Archant

Henry Green Primary School has been hosting the Ballerz Holiday Club since August 2016 and celebrated having their 500th participant during the half-term break.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter and Jackie Withnall, chair of governors at Henry Green, celebrate the 500th participant at Ballerz holiday club (pic Bili-Mae Latimer) Councillor Evelyn Carpenter and Jackie Withnall, chair of governors at Henry Green, celebrate the 500th participant at Ballerz holiday club (pic Bili-Mae Latimer)

Aaron Hunwicks started the scheme, to give children a safe and trustworthy environment to access sport and stay active in holidays.

And, working alongside head coach Joe Robb and other coaches Jeffrey Nketia, Mikel Breckenbridge, Liam Robb, Ali Hassan and David Semu, he has been delighted by its success.

He said: “I wanted to make sure it was affordable for parents and flexible to fit around their needs.

“The holiday club has developed and grown by running every school holiday and gives children access to multi-sport facilities while they are not at school.

“We also provide parents consistency of having Ballerz there if they are working or busy and have run a total of 15 holiday clubs so far.”

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter and Jackie Withnall, chair of governors at Henry Green, were invited to celebrate and presented with special t-shirts.

Hunwicks added: “They came to visit and talk to the children and see what we do at holiday club.

“The children enjoyed having special visitors and it was a great day all round.

“A special mention to our coaching team who do a fantastic job of making the holiday club fun and exciting for the children and have good relationships with them and parents, which is really valuable to Ballerz.

“Our aim is to continue the holiday club successfully at Henry Green for the long term, with support from the school and open more holiday clubs in the local community to give other children the same opportunities.”