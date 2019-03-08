Search

School Sport: Barking Abbey chase national hat-trick in final

PUBLISHED: 16:00 27 March 2019

Barking Abbey School celebrate winnng the ESFA Under-18 Girls' Schools Trophy final at Meadow Lane in March 2018 (pic Garry Griffiths/ThreeFiveThree Photography)

Barking Abbey School celebrate winnng the ESFA Under-18 Girls' Schools Trophy final at Meadow Lane in March 2018 (pic Garry Griffiths/ThreeFiveThree Photography)

Garry Griffiths | ThreeFiveThree Photography

Barking Abbey School will look to make it a hat-trick of national titles when they take on Thomas Telford at AFC Fylde’s Mill Farm Stadium on Wednesday.

The two sides met in last year’s ESFA Under-18 Schools’ Cup final at Notts County’s Meadow Lane, with Abbey winning 3-0 thanks to goals from Kelly Wealthall, Yasmin Cowley and Andreya Ezikiel-Meade.

Durham Sixth Form College had been beaten 4-0 in 2017 and Abbey will look for a third title in a row in a match which starts at 12pm.

Darren Alcock, ESFA national competitions manager, said: “The atmosphere in the stadium makes all the difference to the players. We rely on supporters and the public to create a real buzz around the final.

“Schools from the local area will be invited to attend, with discounted rates of entry, and Fylde season ticket holders can claim free entry. We hope to welcome along as many spectators as possible.”

Entry will be charged on arrival at Mill Farm ast £4 for adults, with all students under-18 admitted free.

All finals will be streamed online via the ESFA YouTube channel.

