School Sport: Barking Abbey girls net basketball gold

Barking Abbey pupils celebrate their basketball success Archant

Barking Abbey’s under-14 girls won basketball gold at the London Youth Games.

The team beat Hounslow’s Heston Community School and the American School (Westminster) to land the title and also claimed the Respect the Game fair play award.

The basketball programme at Barking Abbey is run by the sport for development charity Greenhouse Sports, which places inspirational coaches within schools to develop youngsters as players and people.

Greenhouse Sports coach Diana Naydenova-Goryanova said: “The London Youth Games is always a tough competition as most of the best teams in the UK are in London.

“This is a huge achievement for the girls. We started training from scratch less than three years ago and now we are the number one team in London.”

The basketball programme at Barking Abbey School is also supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

For more information visit greenhousesports.org.