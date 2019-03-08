Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

School Sport: Barking Abbey girls net basketball gold

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 April 2019

Barking Abbey pupils celebrate their basketball success

Barking Abbey pupils celebrate their basketball success

Archant

Barking Abbey’s under-14 girls won basketball gold at the London Youth Games.

The team beat Hounslow’s Heston Community School and the American School (Westminster) to land the title and also claimed the Respect the Game fair play award.

The basketball programme at Barking Abbey is run by the sport for development charity Greenhouse Sports, which places inspirational coaches within schools to develop youngsters as players and people.

Greenhouse Sports coach Diana Naydenova-Goryanova said: “The London Youth Games is always a tough competition as most of the best teams in the UK are in London.

“This is a huge achievement for the girls. We started training from scratch less than three years ago and now we are the number one team in London.”

The basketball programme at Barking Abbey School is also supported by players of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

For more information visit greenhousesports.org.

Most Read

Dagenham stabbing: Man knifed repeatedly in pub brawl

The Cross Keys pub in Crown Street, Dagenham. Picture: Submitted

Dagenham school says increase in autistic pupils will lower its SAT results

Monteagle Primary School, Dagenham. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Rush Green pensioner criticises Barking and Dagenham Council over parking fine ‘injustice’

Jo Addington was ticketed for parking with two wheels on the pavement and has contested the charge with the council saying everyone in the road has to park the same way to let cars get down.

Prince Harry to open new Dagenham youth centre

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham next week to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Jailed: Barking hacker who targeted porn website users

Computer hacker Zain Qaiser, 24, who has been jailed for a total of six years and five months at Kingston Crown Court for blackmailing porn website users. Picture: CPS/PA Wire

Most Read

Dagenham stabbing: Man knifed repeatedly in pub brawl

The Cross Keys pub in Crown Street, Dagenham. Picture: Submitted

Dagenham school says increase in autistic pupils will lower its SAT results

Monteagle Primary School, Dagenham. Picture: PAUL BENNETT

Rush Green pensioner criticises Barking and Dagenham Council over parking fine ‘injustice’

Jo Addington was ticketed for parking with two wheels on the pavement and has contested the charge with the council saying everyone in the road has to park the same way to let cars get down.

Prince Harry to open new Dagenham youth centre

The Duke of Sussex will be visiting Dagenham next week to open the Future Youth Zone. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Jailed: Barking hacker who targeted porn website users

Computer hacker Zain Qaiser, 24, who has been jailed for a total of six years and five months at Kingston Crown Court for blackmailing porn website users. Picture: CPS/PA Wire

Latest from the Barking and Dagenham Post

West Ham defender still learning from first Premier League season

West Ham United's Ryan Fredericks (left) and Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri battle for the ball

School Sport: Barking Abbey girls net basketball gold

Barking Abbey pupils celebrate their basketball success

Dagenham’s Wren confident future looks bright for club as league term comes to end

Dagenham players huddle together earlier in the Essex Canterbury Jack One season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Barking MP visits school for knife crime discussion

Barking MP Dame Margaret Hodge speaking to pupils at Barking Abbey School about knife crime. Picture: Barking Abbey School

More than £1.7m payday for top officers at Barking and Dagenham Council

Barking Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists