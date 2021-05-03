Barking & Dagenham boys get better of Newham rivals

Published: 12:00 PM May 3, 2021

Barking & Dagenham's district boys continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 5-2 win over local rivals Newham at Riverside.

Buoyed by National Cup success against Swale a week earlier, they came came out on the front foot as the pairing of George Carey's Ibrahim Msabah and Northbury's Marvellous Oppong kept the central midfield engine humming.

Denzel Decardi-Nelson and Chibuzo Okoli were ripping down the wings to give the hosts total control over midfield and chances soon followed, with Okoli testing the Newham goalkeeper early on.

Decardi-Nelson's St Peter's teammate Chinoso Ibeh had a one-on-one saved, with Oppong shooting just wide soon after.

And with captain Lesecond Yeutembip in command at centre back, a through ball from the Northbury pupil midway through the first half caused panic and Ibeh sidefooted home the opener.

You may also want to watch:

As with their previous game, the floodgates opened and four minutes later, the visitors conceded a free kick on the left hand edge of their penalty area which Decardi-Nelson curled into the net with the keeper rooted to the spot.

It was 3-0 on the stroke of half time with Decardi-Nelson again at the heart of things as the winger delivered a perfect corner from the right for Ibeh to powerfully head home.

The hosts began to shuffle their pack to rest legs for upcoming matches and the changes slowed down the flow of attacks, with a long range shot turned wide by stand-in keeper Lucas Marney.

The William Ford stopper was playing his second match in a week and saved another point blank effort a minute later before Newham pulled one back as a long-range effort found the bottom corner.

Irritated by the loss of their clean sheet, the hosts launched a series of attacks and Okoli, Decardi-Nelson and Yeutembip all came close, while Ibeh was denied his hat trick by the post from a free-kick.

Okoli was again left frustrated by the visiting keeper, with Richard Alibon's Shayne Pickering nearly getting in on the act at the far post.

But the pressure eventually told as George Carey full-back Jahcorey Blair-Charles charged up the left and his low cross found Okoli to tap home.

Okoli grabbed his second a minute later and more changes followed, before Newham grabbed a second consolation goal a minute from time.

Then in one last attack, Okoli was denied his hat-trick as the William Ford winger's jinking run and low shot flashed across goal and just wide.

Barking & Dagenham host Croydon in the second round of the National Cup at their new Riverside home.

Barking & Dagenham: Lucas Marney (William Ford), Jayden Ikechukwu (St Vincent's), Lesecond Yeutembip (Northbury), Dexter Douglas (St Vincent's), Chibuzo Okoli (William Ford), Marvellous Oppong (Northbury), Ibrahim Msabah (George Carey), Denzel Decardi-Nelson (St Peter's), Chinoso Ibeh (St Peter's), Jahcorey Blair-Charles (George Carey), Shayne Pickering (Richard Alibon), Ruari Stanton (Northbury).