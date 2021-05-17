News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club duo impress

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 11:15 AM May 17, 2021   
Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's Jasmin Cornelius

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's Jasmin Cornelius - Credit: BDCC

Two of Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's youngsters produced impressive results in their recent outings.

The 14-year-old Sophie Potter raced over two days at the Cyclopark and finished ninth overall.

She managed to improve her time by more than three minutes during the second day of competition.

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's Sophie Potter

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club's Sophie Potter - Credit: BDCC

Clubmate Jasmin Cornelius raced at Preston Park in Brighton in a 3/4 category race and was the only junior taking part in the women's race.

Despite her tender years, Cornelius managed to take an excellent third place to the delight of head coach Russell Coe, who said: "These are fantastic results from the girls at our club."

Barking and Dagenham News

