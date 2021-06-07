Barking & Dagenham youngsters impress again

Published: 1:00 PM June 7, 2021

Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club youngsters enjoyed more success in their latest outings.

Sophie Potter was in action at Redbridge Cycling Centre and finished first in the under-14 girls' group.

Head coach Russell Coe said: "Sophie trains hard and is constantly showing improvement. The result is great for Sophie and the club."

Meanwhile, the Allet brothers competed in a MTB race at Hog Hill, with Gabriel finishing second and Rubens third.

Coe added: "The Allet brothers are a credit to their parents and B&DCC."

B&DCC are always welcoming new members. For further details contact Russell Coe at Vandome Cycles.

The Allet brothers in racing action - Credit: BDCC



