Barking & Dagenham youngsters impress again
Published: 1:00 PM June 7, 2021
Barking & Dagenham Cycling Club youngsters enjoyed more success in their latest outings.
Sophie Potter was in action at Redbridge Cycling Centre and finished first in the under-14 girls' group.
Head coach Russell Coe said: "Sophie trains hard and is constantly showing improvement. The result is great for Sophie and the club."
Meanwhile, the Allet brothers competed in a MTB race at Hog Hill, with Gabriel finishing second and Rubens third.
Coe added: "The Allet brothers are a credit to their parents and B&DCC."
B&DCC are always welcoming new members. For further details contact Russell Coe at Vandome Cycles.
