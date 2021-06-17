Barking and Dagenham district bag a spot in the semi-finals

Published: 11:38 AM June 17, 2021

Barking & Dagenham's boys sealed an emphatic 5-1 victory over Tower Hamlets to cement a spot in the semi-finals of the Lester Finch Trophy.

They found themselves on the back foot early on as Hamlets began quickly and on eight minutes, a quick one-two down the right and first-time cross led to a tap in that Msabah still very nearly prevented with a last-ditch challenge.

Captain Lesecond Yeutembip had a long shot just over and Chibuzo Okoli nearly scored directly from a corner but was denied by a superb save from the visiting goalkeeper.

The Hamlets stopper would repeat the act moments later, tipping over brilliantly from Yeutembip's long range free kick.

The hosts needed a lift and a spark, which Okoli provided on 17 minutes, when a rash challenge led to a free kick being awarded just outside of the box.

You may also want to watch:

The William Ford striker stepped up to curl a fantastic shot right into the top corner - and Barking & Dagenham were level.

Yeutembip shot just over again and Okoli was put through on the stroke of half time to win a penalty, but he put his spot-kick wide.

The go-ahead goal came on 45 minutes courtesy of another Okoli corner, which was tapped home by Msabah for his first of the season.

Having finally got themselves in front, the hosts took a water break - and never looked back.

On 48 minutes Okoli grabbed his second, as Hamlets again failed to cope with one of his vicious inswinging corners as the ball flew straight into the net to make it 3-1.

It was four on 52 minutes, as Chinoso Ibeh's power, pace and cross found Okoli unmarked. Although his shot was saved, Denzel Decardi-Nelson tapped in his 13th goal of the season.

The hosts ended in style two minutes from time, as a great team move from front to back found Decardi-Nelson on the left and his first-time cross found Okoli, who rifled a low shot into the corner to complete his treble.

Next up is another game against Hamlets, this time away in the Crisp Shield quarter-finals.

Barking & Dagenham: George Miller (Grafton), Dexter Douglas (St Vincent's), Ibrahim Msabah (George Carey), Jayden Ikechukwu (St Vincent's), Denzel Decardi-Nelson (St Peter's), Captain - Lesecond Yeutembip (Northbury), Jahcorey Blair-Charles (George Carey), Chinoso Ibeh (St Peter's), Chibuzo Okoli (William Ford), Shayne Pickering (Richard Alibon), Ruari Stanton (Northbury), Benjamin Oluyemmy (Northbury), Marvellous Oppong (Northbury).