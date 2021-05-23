Great win for Barking & Dagenham boys

Published: 5:40 PM May 23, 2021

Barking & Dagenham boys got their Lester Finch Trophy campaign off to a flying start with a comfortable 8-0 win over hosts Camden.

Neither the weather nor the early kick-off bothered the borough boys, as they quickly put Camden to the sword and early raids down the wings from Denzel-Decardi Nelson and the returning Chibuzo Okoli found the hosts wanting, with only the home goalkeeper offering any real resistance.

Chances in the first five minutes came and went, but it was clear what the pattern of the game would be and Chinoso Ibeh narrowly missed with a low shot.

Fellow returnee Isaac Da Silva flashed just wide with the next attack and Jahcorey Blair-Charles was also beginning to cause trouble down the left-hand side aided by Dexter Douglas bringing up the rear.

It was only a matter of time before the opener arrived, and on 10 minutes Okoli fooled everyone - including his own teammates - when he lobbed the Camden keeper from the right when all in attendance were expecting a cross, and the William Ford winger had other ideas.

A period of huffing and puffing followed, with the Camden keeper keeping the home side in it, but they barely entered the Barking & Dagenham half, and one of the few times they did resulted in a goal for the visitors.

Camden's rare foray forward was intercepted by full-back Jayden Ikechukwu and his 30-yard pass up the line was crossed first time by Okoli, and Ibeh converted a superb counterattacking goal on the stroke of half time.

Having threatened to do it in the first half, Barking & Dagenham would blow Camden's house down in the second.

From the restart they attacked up the left-hand side, with Blair-Charles feeding Da Silva and the Valence midfielder's cross caused panic in the home box, and top scorer Decardi-Nelson smashed the loose ball low and hard for 3-0.

The goal knocked the stuffing out of the hosts and from then on it was just a question of how many as captain Lesecond Yeutembip had also returned - and decided to stamp his authority on the game from the back on 37 minutes.

Powering through the North London midfield with long strides, he curled a deft low shot into the bottom corner for the fourth.

Northbury teammate Marvellous Oppong, having done all of the unsung dirty work in midfield, would get on the scoresheet for the first time this season when another passing move found him charging through central midfield and he calmly slid the ball under the Camden keeper for 5-0.

It was 6-0 with seven minutes to go as Blair-Charles and Douglas once again tag teamed the Camden right back, crossing for Ibeh to smash home his second.

Oppong also grabbed a brace for himself, sliding home yet another cross from the fruitful left wing and the final act - in the last minute - found Da Silva the beneficiary of the George Carey/St Vincent's left wing raid, as the Valence midfielder slotted home after yet more mayhem in the home box.

A win against Tower Hamlets in the final group match will see Barking & Dagenham through to the semi-final.

Barking & Dagenham: George Miller (Grafton), Jayden Ikechukwu (St Vincent's), Captain - Lesecond Yeutembip (Northbury), Dexter Douglas (St Vincent's), Chibuzo Okoli (William Ford), Ibrahim Msabah (George Carey), Isaac Da Silva (Valence), Denzel Decardi-Nelson (St Peter's), Chinoso Ibeh (St Peter's), Jahcorey Blair-Charles (George Carey), Ruari Stanton (Northbury), Marvellous Oppong (Northbury).