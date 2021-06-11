Barking & Dagenham boys seal Crisp Shield quarter-final spot

Published: 1:00 PM June 11, 2021

Barking & Dagenham's district boys booked a Crisp Shield quarter-final place with a 4-1 win over Greenwich at Barking Riverside.

The hosts were quick out of the blocks, after their rivals were held up en route, and Chibuzo Okoli's mazy run and cross-shot flashed across the penalty area.

Denzel Decardi-Nelson's long-range effort flew over as Greenwich were pinned back, and Okoli crossed for Chinoso Ibeh, who shot straight at the keeper.

The breakthrough came on 12 minutes when a quick move involving five players found Decardi-Nelson, whose first-time cross was converted by the unmarked Okoli.

Greenwich hit back straight away, though, with an attack on the right leading to an equalising goal.

You may also want to watch:

Barking & Dagenham applied more pressure to win a corner on 27 minutes, with captain Lesecond Yeutembip heading in from Okoli's delivery at the near post.

The second half saw the home side on top again early, with Okoli moved into a central role and Ibeh to the right to supply crosses.

Chances soon followed, with Okoli denied his second goal by the keeper on 33 minutes as the south Londoners were kept on the back foot.

Barking & Dagenham were awarded a penalty four minutes later after a Greenwich player handled the ball from an Ibeh cross in the box and Ibeh smashed the spot-kick into the top corner.

George Miller, Dexter Douglas and Ibrahim Msabah held firm at the back, restricting Greenwich to long-range efforts, and the scoring was completed five minutes from time.

A long ball over the top from Douglas found Decardi-Nelson charging towards goal for a neat near-post finish.

Barking & Dagenham can now look forward to a second group match in the Lester Finch Trophy against Tower Hamlets, with the winners going through to the last eight of that competition.

Barking & Dagenham: George Miller (Grafton), Ruari Stanton (Northbury), Ibrahim Msabah (George Carey), Jahcorey Blair-Charles (George Carey), Chinoso Ibeh (St Peter's), Lesecond Yeutembip (Northbury, captain), Marvellous Oppong (Northbury), Denzel Decardi-Nelson (St Peter's), Joel Ladegbaye (George Carey), Dexter Douglas (St Vincent's), Chibuzo Okoli (William Ford).