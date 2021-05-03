Barking & Dagenham girls on cloud nine after big win

Published: 8:01 AM May 3, 2021

Barking & Dagenham's district girls hit nine goals for the second time in three matches to beat Wokingham 9-1 in the London League.

The defending champions stretched their unbeaten run in the competition to 24 games as Aysia Matabaro scored four times, while Marcella Sibbons-Setal and Rehema Okungu added braces and Gracie Jones also scored.

The hosts took the lead on four minutes when Matabaro won possession on the edge of the box and poked home her first.

And the Roding forward saw another effort saved, before Sibbons-Setal advancing from Tobe Edoka's throw-in to fire into the bottom corner on 13 minutes, becoming the eighth different player to score this season.

Matabaro made it 3-0 with a characteristic burst through the middle and completed her hat-trick just before half-time when Rihanna Zaman’s sizzling energy saw her beat her marker to centre for her team-mate in the box.

You may also want to watch:

The pressure continued in the second half and it was no surprise when Matabaro added the fifth, when Okungu's perfect through ball took out the visiting defence and the striker netted at the third attempt after two brave saves from the Wokingham keeper.

Skipper Marcheri Sherrif was determined to get in on the act as the half wore on and one of her sorties up from the back helped tee up Matabaro on the edge of the box for a delicately weighted lay-off stroked home exquisitely by Okungu.

A misplaced goal-kick gifted Jones the seventh as she calmly stroked the ball into an empty net before she, Sherrif and Okungu all hit the woodwork .

Wokingham struck next when a free-kick was conceded on the left and Sherrif met the inswinging set-piece with a firm header; but the visitors pounced on the loose ball to gain some consolation.

Barking & Dagenham quickly bounced back, though, as Eva Young showed great wing-play on the left and found Okungu in the box, with the George Carey midfielder curling into the bottom corner to make it 8-1.

And the scoring was completed by Sibbons-Setal’s second of the game as she showed great composure to hold off the Wokingham defence before arrowing an unerring finish into the net as Barking & Dagenham sent a clear signal to their title rivals in pursuit of a third successive LGL crown.

Barking & Dagenham: Tobechukwu Edoka (George Carey), Gracie Jones (Grafton), Aysia Matabaro (Roding), Rehema Okungu (George Carey), Marcella Sibbons-Setal (Monteagle), Marcheri Sheriff (Grafton), Dalia Wyszczelska (Hunters Hall), Eva Young (Hunters Hall), Rihanna Zaman (Hunters Hall).