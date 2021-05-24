Late goals leave Barking & Dagenham girls beaten in Gloucester

Published: 11:06 AM May 24, 2021

A breakaway goal for Gloucester four minutes from time broke the deadlock against Barking & Dagenham girls in a gripping National Cup quarter-final tie that provided the toughest challenge yet for the district side.

Then, with the visitors pushing for a last-gasp equaliser, the hosts added another following a further counter-attack to edge a nervy but well-balanced game between the two old rivals.

Barking & Dagenham created the game’s first golden chance as interplay involving Marcella Sibbons-Setal and Aysia Matabaro saw Gracie Jones put in on the right, with the Grafton winger’s cross zipping across goal with pace and dip, but narrowly evading Rihanna Zaman at the far post.

It proved their only real sight of goal in a first half spent camped on the edge of their box and Dalia Wyszczelska had to be at her brilliant best in goal to repel wave after wave of Gloucester attacks.

Tobe Edoka twice made vital blocks at the last minute to deny top-scorer Holly Myatt, as inspirational skipper Marcheri Sherriff caught the eye with great composure to lead a back-line that continued to thwart the hosts, who had racked up an amazing 74 goals in their previous 14 games.

Barking & Dagenham looked to have weathered the storm as their frustrated opponents struggled to create any clear-cut chances after the restart.

Myatt continued to look dangerous, but the visitors tightened up in midfield with Rehema Okungu and Zaman’s industry restricting Gloucester to speculative efforts.

With 12 minutes left, Sherrif’s 35-yard free-kick almost yielded an identical goal to the equaliser against Croydon in the previous round, but no-one could convert the deflection after it bounced up off the keeper’s shins.

Gloucester issued a warning with 10 minutes left, Olivia Birt thundering an effort off the bar after finding space on the edge of the box.

And the same player broke free on the halfway line when the ball ran kindly into her path, sprinting clear to slam home with great composure for a late, late lead.

Barking & Dagenham shuffled their pack to try and get back into the game but this left them exposed at the back and Gloucester broke once again to win a free-kick on the edge of the box, which Lainey Lanceley curled around the wall to settle the tie.

Barking & Dagenham return to Gloucester on May 31 to contest the semi-final of the Southern Counties Cup.

Barking & Dagenham: Tobechukwu Edoka (George Carey), Ganiyat Jimoh (Northbury), Gracie Jones (Grafton), Aysia Matabaro (Roding), Chi-Chi Musa-Onyeka (St Peter’s), Rehema Okungu (George Carey), Marcella Sibbons-Setal (Monteagle), Marcheri Sheriff (Grafton), Dalia Wyszczelska (Hunters Hall), Eva Young (Hunters Hall), Rihanna Zaman (Hunters Hall).