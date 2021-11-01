Barking and Dagenham district under-11 girls thrash Tigers

There were maiden district goals for Lara Sousa Franco, Mia Green and Zoe Freeman as Barking and Dagenham U11 girls registered their first win of the campaign in impressive style.

Chi-Chi Musa-Onyeka and Aysia Matabaro also added to their tallies from last season, with the latter moving into the district’s all-time top ten scorers list with her 16th and 17th strikes of 2021.

It wasn’t all plain sailing though for Barking and Dagenham as Tigers U12s provided a tough physical and footballing challenge.

Tigers opted to play out from the back and Matabaro’s urgent press prompted a misplaced clearance which hit an unfortunate defender on the edge of the box.

Sousa Franco was alert to the opportunity and pounced to side-foot into the empty net.

The lead gave Barking and Dagenham confidence with Matabaro and the dangerous Dimitrova continuing to create chances with their direct running; and it was from one such foray forward that Barking and Dagenham doubled their lead.

Dimitrova was dispossessed on the right-hand corner of the penalty area as she dribbled towards goal once again.

The loose ball then rolled out perfectly for Green in her deep-lying central midfield role, 25 yards out, with her dipping first-time effort skidding off the greasy surface and in.

And it was from one such Musa-Onyeka burst that the third came, as the versatile St Peter’s defender broke up play near the halfway line, before lobbing a high ball behind the opposition rearguard.

The pass ran perfectly into Matabaro’s stride and this time the Roding forward made no mistake.

Erin Taylor's well-timed block tackle caused the ball to ricochet forward into the space behind the opposition defence.

Matabaro was there in a flash, switching on the after-burners and sprinting clear to seal her second.

Matabaro and Dimitrova had further opportunities to increase the lead, but the fifth eventually came when Freeman latched onto Sousa Franco’s intelligent lay-off before coolly slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

Freeman, buoyed by her earlier goal, slipped a through-ball straight into the make-shift striker’s path. Musa-Onyeka then burst powerfully clear to finish with aplomb.

Barking and Dagenham: Amaya Amaning (Warren), Pearl Brown (Rush Green), Elizabeth Dimitrova (James Cambell), Zoe Freeman (Rush Green), Kadie Gibbs (James Cambell), Mia Green (Southwood), Aysia Matabaro (Roding), Chioma Musa-Onyeka (St Peter’s), Lara Sousa Franco (St Peter’s), Erin Taylor (The Leys), Honey Thomas (James Cambell), Hazel Walker (Parsloes)