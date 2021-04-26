Barking & Dagenham girls get better of Bexley

Published: 7:13 AM April 26, 2021

Barking & Dagenham's district girls' made it two wins in two after a 4-0 success at Bexley in the English Schools FA National Cup.

The borough squad have now scored 13 goals, with seven different scorers, as their impressive start continues.

A composed second-half display saw them progress to the next round, with strikes from Rihanna Zaman (2), Chi-Chi Musa-Onyeka and Ayasia Matabaro, but it wasn't all plain sailing as a well-organised Bexley defence kept them at bay for long periods.

The visitors had to be content with a series of half-chances, with Matabaro and Ganayat Jimoh fashioning the only attempts of note in the opening half hour.

And it was Barking & Dagenham’s Dalia Wyszczelska who was the busier of the two keepers, albeit sweeping up loose balls into the box, passing out from the back and comfortably fielding attempts from distance.

You may also want to watch:

All that changed shortly after the interval, though, when Tobe Edoka’s long-throw from the right caused panic in the penalty area for Zaman to nip in unmarked for a poacher’s finish.

And the second came from the same source when Edoka hurled another missile behind the home rearguard, with Musa-Onyeka was the grateful beneficiary for her first district goal.

The goal of the game came shortly after when Matabaro received the ball in her own half, turned on the afterburners and flashed down the right wing before cutting inside to finish from the right-hand edge of the area.

With 10 minutes left, the result was secured when a quickly-taken short corner saw Gracie Jones sweep the ball into the danger zone where Rehema Okungu reacted quickest, looping a testing effort over the keeper which seemed to be dropping in before Zaman removed all doubt and hungrily snaffled her fourth Barking & Dagenham goal.

There were further efforts from distance for skipper Marcheri Sherrif, who was once again dominant at the back, and debutant Marcella Sibbons-Setal.

But four was more than enough for Barking & Dagenham to march on, where they face either Croydon or Brighton on May 8.

Barking & Dagenham: Tobechukwu Edoka (George Carey), Ganiyat Jimoh (Northbury), Gracie Jones (Grafton), Aysia Matabaro (Roding), Chi-Chi Musa-Onyeka (St Peter’s), Rehema Okungu (George Carey), Marcella Sibbons-Setal (Monteagle), Marcheri Sheriff (Grafton), Dalia Wyszczelska (Hunters Hall), Eva Young (Hunters Hall), Rihanna Zaman (Hunters Hall).



