Barking & Dagenham girls earn share of London League title

Published: 1:00 PM June 21, 2021

Barking & Dagenham's district girls shared the London Girls' League crown with Woking after a 0-0 draw in their final match of the season.

Having combined for 43 goals in earlier wins over St Albans, Wokingham and Tower Hamlets and met in the Southern Counties Cup final, they produced a stalemate that saw Barking & Dagenham top the pile for a third straight year, as Woking earned a maiden win as joint champions.

Woking's Zoe Lampard and Ellie Turner proved a constant threat as Woking tried to find a way past defensive duo Marcheri Sherrif and Tobe Edoka, backed up by the ever-dependable Dalia Wyszczelska in goal.

But Barking & Dagenham still posed a danger on the break and Rehema Okungu saw her effort from the edge of the box blocked, the deflection resulting in a comfortable save for Charlotte Hickey.

Then, on 15 minutes, Rihanna Zaman teed up top scorer Aysia Matabaro who let one fly from a similar position, Hickey tipping over the bar at full stretch.

You may also want to watch:

After the restart, Sherrif, Edoka and Chi-Chi Musa-Onyeka erected a red wall on the edge of the Barking & Dagenham box, winning tackle after tackle as the waves of Woking attacks continued.

Edoka in particular enjoyed her best game in a Barking & Dagenham shirt, dominating aerially and reading play with an intelligence and awareness belying her years.

Sherrif’s ongoing duel with Turner, seeking her 40th goal of the season, added to the intrigue but Musa-Onyeka showed she could create as well as score, playing in Matabaro before bursting through, only to find the side netting.

Gracie Jones was almost gifted a seventh league goal of the campaign when Matabaro’s industry forced a clearance that struck her teammate, cannoning back towards goal and trickling just wide.

With Woking reduced to speculative attempts from distance, Musa-Onyeka almost snatched a winner eight minutes from time when her shot from 20 yards almost sneaked in.

The final slice of drama came with just two minutes left as Turner found space at last to force Wyszczelska into one last save, the ball bouncing back off the post into the grateful keeper’s arms.

Barking & Dagenham: Tobechukwu Edoka (George Carey), Zoe Freeman (Rush Green), Gracie Jones (Grafton), Aysia Matabaro (Roding), Chi-Chi Musa-Onyeka (St Peter’s), Rehema Okungu (George Carey), Marcheri Sheriff (Grafton), Dalia Wyszczelska (Hunters Hall), Eva Young (Hunters Hall), Rihanna Zaman (Hunters Hall).