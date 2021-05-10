Dalia delivers for Barking & Dagenham district girls

Published: 11:00 AM May 10, 2021

A stunning individual display by Dalia Wyszczelska saw Barking & Dagenham girls beat Croydon 3-1 on penalties to edge into the last eight of the English School's FA National U11 Cup.

The Hunters Hall keeper produced a string of fine saves as the tie ended in a 1-1 draw, then kept out three spot-kicks in the shoot-out to earn a quarter-final tie with Gloucester or St Albans.

With three dominant wins under their belt, Barking & Dagenham came up against a battling Croydon side who, with the weather in their favour, laid siege to the visitingh goal for most of the first half.

Time and again Wyszczelska was tested from free-kicks around the edge of the box, whipped and curled towards goal in the wind, but strong wrists and safe hands kept all attempts at bay.

It seemed only a matter of time before something would eventually find its way into the Barking & Dagenham net, but they held on until the break to regroup.

Seven minutes into the second half, Rehema Okungu’s well-struck effort was converted by Rihanna Zaman, only for the vice-captain’s final touch to be adjudged offside.

And midway through the half, captain Marcheri Sherriff’s long-range set-piece whistled just past the post with the home keeper rooted to the spot.

Two minutes later, the sharp-shooting Sherriff again provided the danger with another free-kick just inside the Croydon half which, aided by the gale blowing behind her, dipped at the last moment so the Croydon keeper could not grasp it and the alert Aysia Matabaro stole in to score.

The lead didn’t last for long, though, as with 10 minutes left a powerful surge down the centre of the pitch saw the Croydon scorer ride a host of challenges before slotting into the bottom corner for a deserved equaliser.

Barking & Dagenham's stubborn backline of Sherrif, Tobe Edoka and the outstanding Chi-Chi Musa-Onyeka held firm for the rest of the half and extra-time to set up the drama of penalties.

Sherrif, Matabaro and Ganiyat Jimoh all converted as Wyszczelska blocked the first, second and fourth Croydon attempts to seal the hardest-fought win of the season so far.

Barking & Dagenham: Tobechukwu Edoka (George Carey), Ganiyat Jimoh (Northbury), Gracie Jones (Grafton), Aysia Matabaro (Roding), Chi-Chi Musa-Onyeka (St Peter’s), Rehema Okungu (George Carey), Marcella Sibbons-Setal (Monteagle), Marcheri Sheriff (Grafton), Dalia Wyszczelska (Hunters Hall), Rihanna Zaman (Hunters Hall).