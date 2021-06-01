Published: 9:45 AM June 1, 2021

Barking and Dagenham junior park run returned in style - Credit: Barking and Dagenham junior park run

The Barking and Dagenham junior parkrun is back following its absence for a lengthy period of time due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Ethan Standing returned in style with a victory in a time of 9:34 while Rose Sargeant finished as runner-up with a personal best time of 10:20 and Jacob Kelly came third in 12:09.

Ryan Howlett 13:05, Zachary Perceval-Broadfield 13:06, Matthew Guiney 13:06, and Olivia Kelly 13:21 all finished shortly behind with the latter bagging a new personal best.

Erin Kelly 13:21, Sebastian Newland 14:10, Hannah Standing 14:37, and Kiefer Coles 15:01 all picked up personal best times.

Gwyneth M W Li 15:51, Maya Rebecca Mih 15:51, Muhammad-Hadi Raja 16:36, Samatta Mahrjan 19:05 and Iwanee Mahrjan 20:18 were all shortly behind as the run at Central Park in Dagenham returned.