More personal bests at Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun

Lee Power

Published: 3:15 PM May 17, 2021   
Youngsters set off at the latest Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun

The latest Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun produced four personal bests at Parsloes Park.

Ethan Standing was first past the post in a time of nine minutes 44 seconds, with Blossom Smith (11.14) finishing as runner-up.

Third-placed Heath Baker (11.26) recorded the first personal best of the day, with Keifer Coles (15.31), Max Copping (15.42) and Fred Copping (15.45) beating their previous marks.

Lily Tyler (11.41), Jacob Kelly (12.07), Zachary Perceval-Broadfield (13.14), Ryan Howlett (13.21), Vidya Monro (13.55), Hannah Standing (15.18), Gwyneth MW Li (15.26), Olivia Kelly (16.07) and Henry Hall (21.32) completed the line-up on this occasion.

Mike Lardner volunteered at the event for the 150th time and was joined by fellow helpers Aidan Elmore, Ashok Chaudary, Ethan Coles, Gwyneth MW Li, Harrison KH Li, James Byers, James Kelly, Jason JM Li, Julie Dalphinis, Leigh Li, Martin Smith, Michael Lardner, Nilam Chaudhari, Pramila Monro, Rahana Islam, Rebecca Coles, Ryan Howlett, Ryder Islam, Sam and Timi Veeerasamy, Sonya Byers, Teresa Davis and Vicky Woodhouse.

Volunteers face the camera at the Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun - Credit: Parkrun


