Six of the best at Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun
- Credit: B&D parkrun
Barking & Dagenham's latest junior parkrun produced six personal bests at Parsloes Park on Sunday.
Summer Smith was first to cross the line with one of them, clocking seven minutes 55 seconds for the 2k distance.
Ethan Standing (10.33) and Yaseen Elfallah (10.46) completed the top three, while Blossom Smith recorded a personal best of 11 minutes exactly.
Heath Baker (11.58) and Jacob Kelly (12.12) were next home, before more personal bests from Ryan Howlett (12.26), Olivia Kelly (13.55), Hannah Standing (14.02) and Sylvie Swinburne (15.38).
Gwyneth MW Li (15.53) and Samantha Maharjan (17.46) also took part and a spokesperson said: "What a great morning we had at Parsloes Park. We are very grateful to the volunteers who made this happen."
Volunteering on the day were Andrew Beazeley, James and Sonya Byers, Nilam Chaudhari, Ashok Chaudhary, Rahana and Ryder Islam, James Kelly, Michael Lardner, Harrison KH Li, Jason JM Li, Leigh Li, Jenny O'Hanlon, Kresh, Sam and Timi Veerasamy, Ronnie Waller and Vicky Woodhouse.
