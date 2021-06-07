Milestones met at Barking & Dagenham junior parkrun
- Credit: Jason Li
Barking & Dagenham's junior parkrun celebrated a couple of milestones at Parsloes Park at the weekend.
Erin Kelly joined the event's marathon club, after completing her 21st parkrun in a time of 15 minutes 40 seconds.
And it was also noted how more than 500 unique juniors had now participated in the event, with Jak Wright recording the fastest time of 6.40 at Central Park.
Rose Sargeant was first past the post this weekend in 10.26, ahead of Yaseen Elfallah (10.59) and Jacob Kelly (11.00).
Sebastian Newland (13.24) and Jasmine Newland (20.31) set personal bests, as Ryan Howlett (13.35), Gwyneth Li (15.26), Zachary Percival-Broadfield (15.29), Olivia Kelly (15.39), Samatta Maharjan (18.32), Iwanee Maharjan (25.46) and Bilal Raja (25.47) also took part.
Volunteering this week were James and Sonya Byers, Ashok Chaudhary, Julie Dalphinis, Teresa Davis, James Kelly, Michael Lardner, Gwyneth Li, Harrison Li, Jason Li, Leigh Li, Waqaar Raja, Kresh, Sam and Timi Veerasamy and Ronnie Waller.
