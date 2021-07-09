Barking and Dagenham district extend winning streak to six games

Published: 11:00 AM July 9, 2021

Barking and Dagenham extended their winning streak to six straight games, with back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season with a 3-0 win over Maldon & Tiptree.

The visitors were quickly into their stride, and it wasn't long before Grafton's George Miller had to make his first save on five minutes and then the Jammers had the ball in the home side's net on 9 minutes - only to be denied by an offside decision.

The scare woke the hosts from their slumber. Energetic striker Chibuzo Okoli began buzzing around the visitor's area, and the threat of his pace gradually unsettled the Maldon & Tiptree defence.

Indeed, Okoli would himself be denied by the offside rule, and he once again nearly opened the scoring.

The William Ford striker's jinking run ending with a fine save from the Jammer's keeper.

Okoli would however only be denied for so long, and he opened his and Barking and Dagenham's account for the day by side footing home after another Decardi-Nelson shot was saved on 19 minutes.

A swift seven pass move from back to front almost ended with another Okoli goal, but the visitor's goalkeeper had other ideas.

Jammers nearly caught the hosts out on the stroke of half time with a counter-attack and shot from the left, but it went just wide and the interval arrived at 1-0.





Enter Captain Lesecond Yeutembip in the second half. He made a serious of surging runs through central midfield that served notice of what was to come, and on 43 minutes the masterpiece arrived.

The Northbury powerhouse beat four players, before cutting inside and unleashing an unstoppable shot from outside the box that bounced in off the crossbar.

Les' Northbury teammate Marvellous Opppong almost made it three shortly thereafter - shooting just wide - and the ever-dangerous Decardi-Nelson nearly scored twice with fizzing shots just over the bar.

With two minutes to go, Maldon & Tiptree native Douglas would pull the strings on the final act.

The St Vincent's full back surged forward from left back, before brilliantly setting up Okoli for his second - and the BAD Boy's third.

Barking and Dagenham: George Miller (Grafton), Dexter Douglas (St Vincent's), Ibrahim Msabah (George Carey), Marvellous Oppong (Northbury), Chinoso Ibeh (St Peter's), Denzel Decardi-Nelson (St Peter's), Captain - Lesecond Yeutembip (Northbury), Jahcorey Blair-Charles (George Carey), Chibuzo Okoli (William Ford), Shayne Pickering (Richard Alibon), Ruari Stanton (Northbury), Jayden Ikechukwu (St Vincent's)