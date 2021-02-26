News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Community engagement to get Barking & Dagenham 'active through football'

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:24 AM February 26, 2021   
Community engagement to get Barking & Dagenham 'active through football'

Community engagement to get Barking & Dagenham 'active through football' - Credit: Essex FA

The London Borough of Barking & Dagenham has been shortlisted to apply to the Football Foundation for ‘Active Through Football’ funding to support the increasing of physical activity in people aged 16+, and a consultation is underway to gather ideas.

The ambition of Active Through Football is to increase activity levels and create sustainable behaviour change.

A key element of the success and sustainability of the project is community engagement, and a survey is currently active to gain the views of local residents and organisations so they can help develop this project.

There are many ways this programme can be delivered, including recreational football, female sessions, Walking Football and ‘football for fitness’ classes. The eventual delivery, location and time will be fully dependent on the local community feedback.

Ideas and suggestions can then be taken on board to help shape the project’s structure. The areas shortlisted have been selected strategically through a mapping tool which uses levels of deprivation and physical activity, as well as socio-economic group classification data. A community conversation is being hosted on Thursday, March 4 from 6:00-7:00pm.

You may also want to watch:

Football

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dagenham woman Jane Alsop with Queen's Hospital staff

Coronavirus

Dagenham mother goes home after 99 days in hospital with Covid

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
ripple road

Crime

Tossed cigarette costs Dagenham woman almost £1,500

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Barkingside Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Environment

Dagenham man fined after more than 150 noise complaints

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Sirous Baziyar, 43, of Loxford Road, Barking, dropped the cigarette butt in Green Lane, Dagenham in

Reader Letters | Opinion

Letters: Beggars, Sydney Russell School, driving costs, children in...

Readers' letters

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus