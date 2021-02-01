Barking and Goresbrook cricket fixtures released ahead of the season

Published: 3:00 PM February 1, 2021

Kane Messenger of Goresbrook celebrates taking the wicket of Aditya Kumar during Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking and Goresbrook have found out how their fixture list for the 2021 Hamro Foundation Essex League will look providing government restrictions allow the season to start at the end of April.

Both sides are in division three, where Barking will start the season away to Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower on Saturday, April 24 while rivals Goresbrook will make the trip to Epping.

It is then a home tie for Barking against Epping and Goresbrook will host Harlow the following weekend.

The two sides will face each other at May & Baker in a fierce derby match on May 22.

The Mayesbrook Park outfit will conclude the campaign at home to Hornchurch Athletic on September 4 while Goresbrook will round off away to Newham.

Barking players in a socially distanced team group ahead of Newham CC vs Barking CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Flanders Playing Fields on 18th July 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

BARKING:

April 24: Ardleigh Green

May 1: EPPING

May 8: Old Brentwoods

May 15: NEWHAM

May 22: Goresbrook

May 29: STANFORD

June 5: Rainham

June 12: South Woodford

June 19: WALTHAMSTOW

June 26: HARLOW

July 3: Newham

July 10: OLD BRENTWOODS

July 17: Woodford Green

July 24: Bentley

July 31: SPRINGFIELD

August 7: WEST ESSEX

August 14: BENTLEY

August 21: Springfield

August 28: Harlow

Sept 4: HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC

GORESBROOK:

April 24: Epping

May 1: HARLOW

May 8: South Woodford

May 15: ARDLEIGH GREEN

May 22: BARKING

May 29: Woodford Green

June 5: SPRINGFIELD

June 12: WEST ESSEX

June 19: Harlow

June 26: NEWHAM

July 3: BENTLEY

July 10: HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC

July 17: Ardleigh Green

July 24: Stanford

July 31: SOUTH WOODFORD

August 7: Old Brentwoods

August 14: Rainham

August 21: HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC

August 28: Walthamstow

Sept 4: Newham