Barking and Dagenham Post > Sport

Barking and Goresbrook cricket fixtures released ahead of the season

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:00 PM February 1, 2021   
Kane Messenger of Goresbrook celebrates taking the wicket of Aditya Kumar during Gidea Park and Romf

Kane Messenger of Goresbrook celebrates taking the wicket of Aditya Kumar during Gidea Park and Romford CC (batting) vs Goresbrook CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Gidea Park Sports Ground on 15th August 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Barking and Goresbrook have found out how their fixture list for the 2021 Hamro Foundation Essex League will look providing government restrictions allow the season to start at the end of April. 

Both sides are in division three, where Barking will start the season away to Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower on Saturday, April 24 while rivals Goresbrook will make the trip to Epping. 

It is then a home tie for Barking against Epping and Goresbrook will host Harlow the following weekend. 

The two sides will face each other at May & Baker in a fierce derby match on May 22. 

The Mayesbrook Park outfit will conclude the campaign at home to Hornchurch Athletic on September 4 while Goresbrook will round off away to Newham. 

Barking players in a socially distanced team group ahead of Newham CC vs Barking CC, Essex Cricket L

Barking players in a socially distanced team group ahead of Newham CC vs Barking CC, Essex Cricket League Cricket at Flanders Playing Fields on 18th July 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

BARKING:

April 24: Ardleigh Green  

May 1: EPPING  

May 8: Old Brentwoods  

May 15: NEWHAM  

May 22: Goresbrook  

May 29: STANFORD  

June 5: Rainham  

June 12: South Woodford  

June 19: WALTHAMSTOW  

June 26: HARLOW  

July 3: Newham  

July 10: OLD BRENTWOODS  

July 17: Woodford Green  

July 24: Bentley  

July 31: SPRINGFIELD  

August 7: WEST ESSEX  

August 14: BENTLEY  

August 21: Springfield  

August 28: Harlow  

Sept 4: HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC 

GORESBROOK: 

April 24: Epping  

May 1: HARLOW  

May 8: South Woodford  

May 15: ARDLEIGH GREEN  

May 22:  BARKING  

May 29: Woodford Green  

June 5: SPRINGFIELD  

June 12: WEST ESSEX  

June 19: Harlow  

June 26: NEWHAM  

July 3: BENTLEY  

July 10: HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC  

July 17: Ardleigh Green  

July 24: Stanford  

July 31: SOUTH WOODFORD  

August 7: Old Brentwoods  

August 14: Rainham  

August 21: HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC  

August 28: Walthamstow  

Sept 4: Newham  

Cricket

