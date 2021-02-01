Barking and Goresbrook cricket fixtures released ahead of the season
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Barking and Goresbrook have found out how their fixture list for the 2021 Hamro Foundation Essex League will look providing government restrictions allow the season to start at the end of April.
Both sides are in division three, where Barking will start the season away to Ardleigh Green & Havering-atte-Bower on Saturday, April 24 while rivals Goresbrook will make the trip to Epping.
It is then a home tie for Barking against Epping and Goresbrook will host Harlow the following weekend.
The two sides will face each other at May & Baker in a fierce derby match on May 22.
The Mayesbrook Park outfit will conclude the campaign at home to Hornchurch Athletic on September 4 while Goresbrook will round off away to Newham.
BARKING:
April 24: Ardleigh Green
May 1: EPPING
May 8: Old Brentwoods
May 15: NEWHAM
May 22: Goresbrook
May 29: STANFORD
June 5: Rainham
June 12: South Woodford
June 19: WALTHAMSTOW
June 26: HARLOW
July 3: Newham
July 10: OLD BRENTWOODS
July 17: Woodford Green
July 24: Bentley
July 31: SPRINGFIELD
August 7: WEST ESSEX
August 14: BENTLEY
August 21: Springfield
August 28: Harlow
Sept 4: HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC
GORESBROOK:
April 24: Epping
May 1: HARLOW
May 8: South Woodford
May 15: ARDLEIGH GREEN
May 22: BARKING
May 29: Woodford Green
June 5: SPRINGFIELD
June 12: WEST ESSEX
June 19: Harlow
June 26: NEWHAM
July 3: BENTLEY
July 10: HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC
July 17: Ardleigh Green
July 24: Stanford
July 31: SOUTH WOODFORD
August 7: Old Brentwoods
August 14: Rainham
August 21: HORNCHURCH ATHLETIC
August 28: Walthamstow
Sept 4: Newham