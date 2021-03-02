Barking manager disappointed as second season 'curtailed'

Published: 3:00 PM March 2, 2021

Barking manager Justin Gardner says he is disappointed that a second season looks set to be made null and void when he always felt they should have just completed one season across two campaigns instead.

All non-league football below the National League has been curtailed for the second successive season.

More than three-quarters of teams in steps three to six of the non-league pyramid voted to end the season if matches could not be played with supporters before April 1.

“It’s disappointing because we probably could have completed last season instead of starting a new season. Then we could have had promotion and relegation,” Gardner said.

“It does feel like two seasons have been wasted. But I suppose it’s through no fault of anyone, it’s just the world we’re living in at the moment with the pandemic.

“It’s just disappointing that the organisation of this league and even some other leagues hasn't been better. I suppose we can all find faults and weaknesses in anything. I don’t think anyone is purposefully trying to do it this way.”

As of March, 29 grassroots sports could be allowed, which could see Barking allowed to return and even play friendlies behind closed doors as they prepare for next season.

“I’ve got a meeting with the chairman and the first thing we want to discuss is can we get some of the boys in to train. Even if it’s more to keep their minds occupied and prepared for next season.

“It might just be a nice idea to get everyone in for sanity and I will be trying to do that next month if possible or even in April.

Junior Dadson powers forward for Barking (pic Terry Gilbert) - Credit: Archant

“It’s about looking forward to next season. Even with that though, we need a start date. I know the plan is to start in early August but we want something put in place and a back-up plan in case something does happen with the pandemic.

“My big concern is with no promotion/relegation. Is that going to affect clubs or force them to close as they might feel they’ve just wasted money for the last two or three years?

“Some clubs might think let’s hold off for a few years until this pandemic is completely gone.”