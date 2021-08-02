Barking manager Gardner thrilled with recruitment and pre-season displays

Published: 3:30 PM August 2, 2021

Barking manager Justin Gardner is thrilled with his recruitment and the displays his side have strung together during pre-season so far.

The Blues sealed a 3-0 victory over VCD Athletic on Saturday thanks to goals from Charlie Heatley, Charlie MacDonald and Georgie Fairhead at Mayesbrook Park.

They now face local rivals Dagenham & Redbridge in the Borough Cup tonight (Wednesday, 7.45pm) before travelling away to Brentwood Town on Saturday to wrap up their pre-season preparations.

“In terms of results and performances it has been decent. The only concern is I haven’t managed to get our best players all out together due to injury, being tired or sore where players have been off for so long and are not used to being back at football three days a week,” Gardner said.

“That’s the only real concern, apart from that I can’t really complain, we’ve had good results, we’ve recruited really well. We’ve got a fantastic management.

“We have a good group, I feel we’ve got the best physio in the league, so in terms of recruitment I have to thank the club for backing me.”

Barking’s new backroom staff is made up of assistant manager Ashley King, goalkeeping coach Ryan Karrer, coach Mel Ramsay and physiotherapist Ally Maloney.

“Our physiotherapist has to be our biggest signing. The attention to details and the care for our players that is given 24 hours every day is brilliant,” added Gardner.

It will be a big challenge for the Blues against in-form National League side Dagenham who are unbeaten in pre-season and have collected four consecutive clean sheets in just five friendlies as they also prepare for the new season.

“We’re looking forward to it. Three of our first-team players won’t be available, which is a shame, but that’s part and parcel of it. Everyone is in the same boat," said Gardner.

“It’s nice just to be back at football with a crowd and having some normality back.”

Last season saw the first meeting between the clubs in the Borough Cup where Dagenham & Redbridge cruised to a 6-0 victory.