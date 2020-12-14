Barking bow out after bad first half

Published: 3:00 PM December 14, 2020

Barking bowed out of a second competition in the space of five days after losing 4-1 to Hanwell Town in the London Senior Cup.

Beaten 3-0 at Carshalton in the Buildbase FA Trophy in midweek, the Blues were left to rue a poor first half back at their Mayesbrook Park base on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead on 16 minutes when Ogo Obi poked home and Harry Rush headed a second soon after.

A foul by Christian Mbeta-Kutina saw Hanwell awarded a penalty, which Obi smashed home, and Daniel Carr volleyed home a fourth goal before the interval to leave the hosts with a mountain to climb.

They had a let-off when a second Hanwell penalty was fired against the crossbar and Ricky Tarbard then crossed for Junior Dadson to head home his eighth goal of the season on 62 minutes.

But that was as good as it got for Justin Gardner's men as Michael Tweed hit a post late on, ahead of a midweek friendly with Basildon United.







